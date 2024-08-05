Talphera To Host Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Corporate Update Call And Webcast On Wednesday, August 14, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talphera, (Nasdaq: TLPH ), ("Talphera"), a specialty company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced that it will release second quarter 2024 results after close on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, then host a live webcast and call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time to discuss the results and provide an update on the Company's business.

Webcast Information

The webcast can be accessed here

or by visiting the Investors section of the Company's website at and clicking on the webcast link posted within Investors/News & Events/Upcoming Events section. The webcast will include a slide presentation and a replay will be available on the Talphera website for 90 days following the event.

Conference Call Information

Investors who wish to participate in the conference call may do so by dialing 1-800-836-8184 for North American callers, or 1-646-357-8785 (toll applies) for international callers outside of Canada. The conference ID is 28132.

About Talphera, Inc.

Talphera, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Talphera's lead product candidate, NiyadTM is a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat and is currently being studied under an investigational device exemption (IDE) as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit, and has received Breakthrough Device Designation status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Talphera is also developing two pre-filled syringes in-licensed from its partner Aguettant: FedsyraTM, a pre-filled ephedrine syringe, and PFS-02, a pre-filled phenylephrine syringe.

This release is intended for investors only. For additional information about Talphera, please visit .

SOURCE Talphera, Inc.