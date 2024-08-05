Sterling Reports Record Second Quarter 2024 Results And Raises Full Year Guidance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Infrastructure, (NasdaqGS: STRL) ("Sterling" or the "Company") today announced results for the second quarter 2024. The financial comparisons herein are to the prior year quarter, unless otherwise noted. Second Quarter

2024 Results

Revenues of $582.8 million, an increase of 12%

Gross margin of 19.3%, an increase from 17.7%

Net Income of $51.9 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, an increase of 31% for both metrics.

EBITDA(1) of $87.0 million, an increase of 18%

Cash flows from operations totaled $170.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024

Cash and Cash Equivalents totaled $540.0 million at June 30, 2024

Backlog at June 30, 2024 was $2.10 billion Combined backlog(2) at June 30, 2024 was $2.45 billion

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Measures" and "EBITDA Reconciliation" sections below for more information.

(2) Combined Backlog includes Unsigned Awards of $347.2 million, $303.2 million and $657.2 million at June 30, 2024, December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

CEO Remarks and Outlook

"Our second quarter results reflect the strength of our diversified portfolio, which delivered 12% revenue growth and a remarkable 31% increase in diluted EPS. Our ongoing focus on margin expansion continues to drive profitability growth that significantly outpaces revenue. Gross profit margins of 19.3% marked a new record, and we see opportunity for further expansion," stated Joe Cutillo, Sterling's Chief Executive Officer. "We closed the second quarter with combined backlog of $2.45 billion, a 2.2% increase from the prior year. Additionally, as our business continues to move toward large, multi-phase projects, our pipeline of high probability work that is not captured in any backlog metrics has grown to over $500 million, providing multi-year visibility. Our operating cash flow generation in the quarter was again excellent at $121 million, driving our net cash position to $211 million, and supporting share repurchases of $30 million in the quarter. Our business is performing very well and we feel great about the opportunities ahead."

Mr. Cutillo continued, "In E-Infrastructure Solutions, we achieved 20% operating income growth as operating margins expanded over 480 basis points to reach 21.4%. This excellent margin profile reflects our shift toward large mission-critical projects, including data center and manufacturing, and away from small commercial and warehouse work. While this rotation is impacting top line for the segment, which declined 7%, we believe this is the best and most efficient use of our resources as we work to optimize returns. Notably, data center-related revenue increased more than 100% in the quarter and now represents over 40% of segment backlog. For the full year, we anticipate strong E-Infrastructure Solutions operating profit growth approaching 20%.

Transportation Solutions had another excellent quarter, delivering 54% revenue growth and 57% operating profit growth. The transportation markets are the strongest that they have been in our company's history, driving our expectation for very strong revenue and profitability growth in in 2024.

In Building Solutions, revenue declined

2% while operating profit grew 2%. Our residential concrete slab business was impacted by the heavy rainfall in Texas during the quarter and the availability of developed land. Our commercial business decline in the quarter was in line with our expectations and our plumbing business is performing very well. We expect Building Solutions to deliver operating profit growth in excess of 20% in 2024 as our mix continues to shift toward higher-margin offerings."

"We believe 2024 will be another excellent year for Sterling. Given our strong first half results and backlog position, we are raising our full year guidance. The midpoint of our 2024 guidance would represent 11% revenue growth, 28% net income growth and 18% EBITDA growth," Mr. Cutillo concluded.

Full Year 2024 Guidance



Revenue of $2.150 billion to $2.225 billion

Net Income of $175 million to $180 million

Diluted EPS of $5.60 to $5.75 EBITDA(1) of $300 million to $310 million

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Measures" and "EBITDA Guidance Reconciliation" sections below for more information.



About Sterling

Sterling operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and Rocky Mountain regions and the Pacific Islands. E-Infrastructure Solutions provides advanced, large-scale site development services for manufacturing, data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, warehousing, power generation and more. Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, rail and storm drainage systems. Building Solutions includes residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs, other concrete work and plumbing services for new single-family residential builds. From strategy to operations, we are committed to sustainability by operating responsibly to safeguard and improve society's quality of life. Caring for our people and our communities, our customers and our investors – that is The Sterling Way.

Joe Cutillo, CEO, "We build and service the infrastructure that enables our economy to run, our people to move and our country to grow."

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Revenues $





582,822

$





522,325

$

1,023,182

$



925,904 Cost of revenues (470,079)

(430,051)

(833,535)

(771,888) Gross profit 112,743

92,274

189,647

154,016 General and administrative expense (27,856)

(24,034)

(55,154)

(47,355) Intangible asset amortization (4,280)

(3,737)

(8,577)

(7,473) Acquisition related costs (101)

(59)

(137)

(249) Other operating expense, net (7,772)

(4,181)

(10,920)

(6,049) Operating income 72,734

60,263

114,859

92,890 Interest income 6,305

2,203

12,207

4,177 Interest expense (6,513)

(7,731)

(13,177)

(15,259) Income before income taxes 72,526

54,735

113,889

81,808 Income tax expense (17,952)

(14,505)

(25,556)

(21,538) Net income, including noncontrolling interests 54,574

40,230

88,333

60,270 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,695)

(750)

(5,406)

(1,141) Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $







51,879

$







39,480

$



82,927

$



59,129















Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:













Basic $









1.68

$









1.28

$







2.68

$







1.93 Diluted $









1.67

$









1.27

$







2.66

$







1.91















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 30,914

30,780

30,945

30,699 Diluted 31,145

31,000

31,158

30,886

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Revenues 2024

% of

Revenue

2023

% of

Revenue

2024

% of

Revenue

2023

% of

Revenue E-Infrastructure Solutions $

241,312

41

%

$

260,148

50

%

$

425,788

42

%

$

465,988

50

% Transportation Solutions 232,775

40

%

151,088

29

%

381,744

37

%

262,227

29

% Building Solutions 108,735

19

%

111,089

21

%

215,650

21

%

197,689

21

% Total Revenues $

582,822





$

522,325





$

1,023,182





$

925,904



































Operating Income





























E-Infrastructure Solutions $

51,677

21.4

%

$

43,167

16.6

%

$

78,846

18.5

%

$

67,436

14.5

% Transportation Solutions 15,449

6.6

%

9,856

6.5

%

23,581

6.2

%

15,162

5.8

% Building Solutions 13,813

12.7

%

13,480

12.1

%

28,588

13.3

%

22,181

11.2

% Segment Operating Income 80,939

13.9

%

66,503

12.7

%

131,015

12.8

%

104,779

11.3

% Corporate G&A Expense (8,104)





(6,181)





(16,019)





(11,640)



Acquisition Related Costs (101)





(59)





(137)





(249)



Total Operating Income $

72,734

12.5

%

$

60,263

11.5

%

$

114,859

11.2

%

$

92,890

10.0

%

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $







539,985

$







471,563 Accounts receivable 374,771

252,435 Contract assets 77,034

88,600 Receivables from and equity in construction joint ventures 5,467

17,506 Other current assets 19,511

17,875 Total current assets 1,016,768

847,979 Property and equipment, net 268,185

243,648 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 58,970

57,235 Goodwill 281,363

281,117 Other intangibles, net 319,820

328,397 Other non-current assets, net 19,444

18,808 Total assets $





1,964,550

$





1,777,184 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $







163,841

$







145,968 Contract liabilities 556,134

444,160 Current maturities of long-term debt 26,428

26,520 Current portion of long-term lease obligations 19,831

19,641 Accrued compensation 29,768

27,758 Other current liabilities 24,854

14,121 Total current liabilities 820,856

678,168 Long-term debt 302,459

314,996 Long-term lease obligations 39,180

37,722 Members' interest subject to mandatory redemption and undistributed earnings 23,811

29,108 Deferred tax liability, net 80,304

76,764 Other long-term liabilities 16,926

16,573 Total liabilities 1,283,536

1,153,331 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 312

309 Additional paid in capital 291,401

293,570 Treasury stock (29,006)

- Retained earnings 407,961

325,034 Total Sterling stockholders' equity 670,668

618,913 Noncontrolling interests 10,346

4,940 Total stockholders' equity 681,014

623,853 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $





1,964,550

$





1,777,184

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $







88,333

$







60,270 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 33,183

27,672 Amortization of debt issuance costs and non-cash interest 597

877 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (2,964)

(2,631) Deferred taxes 3,517

6,790 Stock-based compensation 9,382

7,003 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 38,513

81,126 Net cash provided by operating activities 170,561

181,107 Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,016)

- Disposition proceeds -

14,000 Capital expenditures (51,309)

(38,859) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 6,944

8,525 Net cash used in investing activities (45,381)

(16,334) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayments of debt (13,324)

(67,589) Repurchase of common stock (30,142)

- Withholding taxes paid on net share settlement of equity awards (13,264)

(4,328) Other (28)

- Net cash used in financing activities (56,758)

(71,917) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 68,422

92,856 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 471,563

185,265 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 539,985

278,121 Less: restricted cash -

- Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $







539,985

$







278,121

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES EBITDA RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $





51,879

$





39,480

$





82,927

$





59,129 Depreciation and amortization 16,925

13,980

33,183

27,672 Interest expense, net of interest income 208

5,528

970

11,082 Income tax expense 17,952

14,505

25,556

21,538 EBITDA(1) 86,964

73,493

142,636

119,421 Acquisition related costs 101

59

137

249 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $





87,065

$





73,552

$



142,773

$



119,670















(1) The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders

adjusted for depreciation and amortization, net interest expense and taxes.















(2)

The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the impact of acquisition related costs.

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES EBITDA GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION (In millions) (Unaudited)



Full Year 2024 Guidance

Low

High Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $





175

$





180 Depreciation and amortization 66

67 Interest expense, net of interest income 2

2 Income tax expense 57

61 EBITDA (1) $





300

$





310







(1) The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income

attributable to Sterling common stockholders, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, and taxes.

