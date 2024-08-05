Marvell Technology, Inc. Announces Conference Call To Review Second Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Marvell Technology, (NASDAQ: MRVL ), a leader in infrastructure solutions,

today announced it will conduct a call following the release of its second quarter of fiscal year 2025 results on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time.



Conference Call

Interested parties may join the conference call without operator assistance by registering and entering their phone number at

to receive an instant automated call back. To join the call with operator assistance, please dial 1-800-836-8184 or 1-646-357-8785 . The call will be webcast and can be accessed at the Marvell Investor Relations website at . A replay of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-660-6345 or 1-646-517-4150, passcode 45397# until Thursday, September 5, 2024.

About Marvell

For further information, contact:

Ashish Saran

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

408-222-0777

[email protected]

