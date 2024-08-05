Artivion To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Artivion's management team will present at the upcoming

Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at the InterContinental Boston Hotel. The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:00p.m. ET. A live webcast can be accessed through Artivion's website, , on the Investors page.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the same website.



Artivion management will also be participating in investor meetings at the 9th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference on Monday and Tuesday, August 12-13, 2024. Due to the format of this event no webcast will be available.

About Artivion, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, .

Contacts: