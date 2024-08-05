Phylox®, A Natural Solution For Coccidiosis, Now Available In The Philippines

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan® International, the animal business of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) and a global leader in mineral-based feed additives that optimize the intestinal health of poultry and livestock, announces the launch of Phylox® to the Philippine poultry market. Nezus Philippines Corporation has recently been granted registration to distribute the non-pharmaceutical anticoccidial solution. Phylox is a revolutionary feed additive tailored to prevent coccidiosis in poultry.



Coccidiosis poses a major challenge for the Southeast Asian poultry industry, particularly in the Philippines, where it threatens animal health and the economic stability of poultry production. During the rainy season, environmental conditions favor parasite growth, leading to high prevalence rates in broiler farms. This results in significant economic losses annually due to reduced feed efficiency, weight gain, increased mortality rates, and costly conventional treatment and prevention methods.

Traditionally, the poultry industry has relied on chemical drugs and antibiotics to manage coccidiosis. However, growing consumer and industry preferences for natural, sustainable alternatives have propelled the development of Phylox by Amlan. This innovative product offers poultry producers a safe and effective solution aligned with the principles of no-antibiotic-ever (NAE) production systems.

"We are thrilled to introduce Phylox to the Philippine market," said Dr. Michael Hua, Director, Asia Pacific at Amlan International. "This product launch underscores our commitment to advancing animal health and productivity through natural solutions. Producers are seeking alternative anticoccidials like Phylox, which can be used up to slaughter without a withdrawal period, to reduce resistance and address late-stage coccidial challenges. Phylox not only addresses the critical need for effective coccidiosis control, but meets the evolving market demands for antibiotic-free poultry products."

Amlan will present Phylox at ILDEX 2024, the International Livestock, Dairy, Meat Processing, and Aquaculture Exposition, scheduled from August 28-30, 2024. Visitors are invited to explore this new product at Booths H08 and J07. Product experts will be available to provide in-depth insights into Phylox and its potential impact on enhancing poultry health and profitability.

"We are excited to introduce Phylox at ILDEX," said Jayson Fernandez, Sales Manager, Philippines at Amlan® International. "In trials, Phylox has proven equivalent performance to commonly used ionophores or chemicals and compatibility with anticoccidial vaccines. Its multiple modes of action in disrupting Eimeria life cycles are truly unique. We are confident this product will significantly benefit the Asia Pacific poultry market."

To learn more about Phylox and its modes of action, visit amlan.com/product/phylox.

About Amlan ® International

Amlan International is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, a leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process its unique mineral for consumer and business-to-business markets.

Reagan Culbertson, Vice President of Strategic Marketing, B2B

