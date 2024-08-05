Highpeak Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial And Operating Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, (“HighPeak” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced and operating results for the quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2024, and provided updated 2024 guidance.

Highlights

Second Quarter 2024

Sales volumes averaged 48,531 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”), consisting of 89% liquids (crude oil and NGL), representing a 15% increase over the second quarter 2023.

Lease operating expenses were $6.79 per Boe compared with $8.39 per Boe in the second quarter 2023.

Net income was $29.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, and EBITDAX (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) was $215.8 million, or $1.51 per diluted share. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) was $39.4 million, or $0.28 per diluted share.

Generated free cash flow (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) of $13.4 million, which marks the fourth consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow. The Company reduced long-term debt by $30 million, paid a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share and continued to execute its share buyback plan by repurchasing over 413,000 shares during the second quarter.

Recent Events

Increased 2024 average production guidance by over 4% to a range of 45,000 to 49,000 Boe/d, up from 43,000 to 47,000 Boe/d.

Reduced 2024 lease operating expense guidance range to $6.50 to $7.50 per Boe, down from $7.50 to $8.50 per Boe, a reduction of 12.5% at the midpoint. On August 5, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per common share outstanding payable in September 2024.

Statement from HighPeak Chairman and CEO, Jack Hightower: HighPeak continued its steadfast commitment to its core values – operating with discipline, strengthening the balance sheet and remaining focused on maximizing value for its shareholders. Our operations team continues to find ways to optimize productivity and efficiency, and combined with our continued strong well performance, we have experienced a meaningful uptick in production – with current volumes averaging over 52,000 Boe per day thus far in the third quarter. In addition, we have been able to drive lease operating costs lower than expected, leading to updating our 2024 development outlook in both areas. Through our four years as a public company, we have assembled and continue to add to a great acreage position. We have 137 thousand acres consisting of undrilled inventory of over 2,600 locations of which more than 1,100 provide a minimum 10% return at $50 per barrel. We then focused on quickly growing our production to a material level of scale while delineating a deep inventory of highly economic locations. In the last year, we transitioned to a measured degree of growth while optimizing our field-wide operations and developing life-of-field infrastructure to sustain efficient and cost-effective operations moving forward. As we follow the natural progression of realizing value for our shareholders, we will continue to strive for excellence in all areas. The scarcity of remaining economic locations amidst the current market consolidation trend reinforces our belief that we are sitting in a prime position to maximize the value of our assets. Our strategic process is progressing nicely, and we remain very excited about what the future holds for HighPeak. Updated 2024 Development Outlook

Original Updated Production (Boe/d) ● Average production rate 43,000 – 47,000 45,000 – 49,000 Unit Measures ($/Boe) ● Lease Operating Expenses $7.50 - $8.50 $6.50 - $7.50 Capex ($MM) ● Total Capital Expenditures $500 - $585 $540 - $5 80



Second Quarter 2024 Operational Update

HighPeak's sales volumes during the second quarter of 2024 averaged 48,531 Boe/d, a 15% increase over second quarter of 2023. Second quarter sales volumes consisted of approximately 89% liquids (crude oil and NGL).

The Company ran two drilling rigs and one frac crew during the second quarter, drilled 13 gross (13.0 net) horizontal wells and completed 25 gross (18.6 net) producing horizontal wells and 1 gross (1.0 net) salt-water disposal well. At June 30, 2024, the Company had 22 gross (18.5 net) horizontal wells in various stages of drilling and completion.

HighPeak President, Michael Hollis, commented,“The HighPeak team beat expectations again and because of their laser-focus on optimization and cost controls, we are able to raise production and lower operating cost guidance. As we mentioned last quarter, our capex burn-rate is first half weighted. This can be seen in the number of second quarter turn-in-lines and additional infrastructure projects located in our extension areas. We have tightened the capex range and expect to exit the year within our original budget.”

Mr. Hollis continued,“Contributing to this beat and raise for production, the recent outperformance of our wells to the east and on our newly added northern acreage further strengthens our already robust depth of inventory. The scarcity of sub $50 per barrel breakeven inventory in the lower 48, puts HighPeak Energy in a lucrative position with the current consolidation happening across the industry.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

HighPeak reported net income of $29.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, or $0.21 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $39.4 million, or $0.28 per diluted share. The Company reported EBITDAX of $215.8 million, or $1.51 per diluted share.

Second quarter average realized prices were $81.39 per barrel (“$/Bbl”) of crude oil, $20.32 per barrel of NGL and $0.13 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall realized price of $62.33 per Boe, or 77.3% of the weighted average of NYMEX crude oil prices, excluding the effects of derivatives. HighPeak's cash costs for the third quarter were $12.25 per Boe, including lease operating expenses of $6.79 per Boe, workover expenses of $0.63 per Boe, production and ad valorem taxes of $3.76 per Boe and G&A expenses of $1.07 per Boe. The Company's cash margin was $50.07 per Boe, or 80.3% of the overall realized price per Boe for the quarter, excluding the effects of derivatives.

HighPeak's second quarter 2024 capital expenditures to drill, complete, equip, provide facilities and for infrastructure were $164.0 million.

Dividends

During the second quarter of 2024, HighPeak's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, or $5.0 million in dividends paid to stockholders during the quarter. In addition, in August 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, or approximately $5.0 million in dividends, to be paid on September 25, 2024 to stockholders of record on September 3, 2024.

About HighPeak Energy, Inc.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent crude oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional crude oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at .

HighPeak Energy, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In thousands)

June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 157,911 $ 194,515 Accounts receivable 87,561 94,589 Inventory 7,817 7,254 Prepaid expenses 3,073 995 Derivative instruments 2,278 31,480 Total current assets 258,640 328,833 Crude oil and natural gas properties, using the successful efforts method of accounting: Proved properties 3,654,399 3,338,107 Unproved properties 75,690 72,715 Accumulated depletion, depreciation and amortization (942,594 ) (684,179 ) Total crude oil and natural gas properties, net 2,787,495 2,726,643 Other property and equipment, net 3,518 3,572 Derivative instruments 227 16,059 Other noncurrent assets 6,577 5,684 Total assets $ 3,056,457 $ 3,080,791 Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt, net $ 120,000 $ 120,000 Accrued capital expenditures 48,905 39,231 Accounts payable - trade 40,452 63,583 Revenues and royalties payable 27,860 29,724 Other accrued liabilities 22,490 19,613 Derivative instruments 12,599 13,054 Advances from joint interest owners 5,308 262 Accrued interest 825 1,398 Operating leases 422 528 Total current liabilities 278,861 287,393 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt, net 979,266 1,030,299 Deferred income taxes 213,038 197,068 Asset retirement obligations 13,911 13,245 Derivatives 775 65 Operating leases 165 - Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 1,182,302 1,189,424 Retained earnings 388,126 363,284 Total stockholders' equity 1,570,441 1,552,721 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,056,457 $ 3,080,791





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating revenues: Crude oil sales $ 274,590 $ 236,390 $ 556,959 $ 452,086 NGL and natural gas sales 676 4,370 6,071 12,468 Total operating revenues 275,266 240,760 563,030 464,554 Operating costs and expenses: Crude oil and natural gas production 32,798 34,934 63,069 67,876 Production and ad valorem taxes 16,596 13,259 30,998 25,556 Exploration and abandonments 167 480 665 2,644 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 127,693 93,011 258,543 174,142 Accretion of discount 242 120 481 238 General and administrative 4,735 2,516 9,420 5,018 Stock-based compensation 3,775 3,984 7,573 8,038 Total operating costs and expenses 186,006 148,304 370,749 283,512 Other expense 2,000 7,502 2,001 7,502 Income from operations 87,260 84,954 190,280 173,540 Interest income 2,400 163 4,792 193 Interest expense (42,991 ) (39,284 ) (86,625 ) (66,256 ) Derivative loss, net (2,702 ) (4,363 ) (55,745 ) (1,243 ) Income before income taxes 43,967 41,470 52,702 106,234 Income tax expense 14,250 9,644 16,547 24,151 Net income $ 29,717 $ 31,826 $ 36,155 $ 82,083 Earnings per share: Basic net income $ 0.21 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.67 Diluted net income $ 0.21 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.64 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 125,341 111,227 125,341 111,227 Diluted 129,248 115,978 129,265 117,127 Dividends declared per share $ 0.04 $ 0.025 $ 0.08 $ 0.05

HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 37,435 $ 82,083 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations: Provision for deferred income taxes 14,690 24,151 Loss on derivative instruments 55,745 1,244 Cash paid on settlement of derivative instruments (10,456 ) (7,261 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 4,119 5,704 Amortization of original issue discounts on long-term debt 4,906 8,627 Stock-based compensation expense 7,573 8,038 Accretion expense 481 238 Depletion, depreciation and amortization expense 258,543 174,142 Exploration and abandonment expense 229 2,186 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 7,038 (4,378 ) Prepaid expenses, inventory and other assets (2,900 ) 3,941 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities (3,633 ) 64,961 Net cash provided by operating activities 373,770 363,676 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Additions to crude oil and natural gas properties (311,897 ) (678,968 ) Changes in working capital associated with crude oil and natural gas property additions (5,226 ) 74,736 Acquisitions of crude oil and natural gas properties (7,415 ) (7,789 ) Proceeds from sales of properties 48 - Deposit and other costs related to pending acquisitions - (397 ) Other property additions (122 ) (103 ) Net cash used in investing activities (324,612 ) (612,521 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments under Term Loan Credit Agreement (60,000 ) - Repurchased shares under buyback program (14,551 ) - Dividends paid (10,086 ) (5,554 ) Dividend equivalents paid (1,068 ) (569 ) Debt issuance costs (58 ) (1,399 ) Proceeds from exercises of warrants 1 1,728 Borrowings under Prior Credit Agreement - 255,000 Proceeds from exercises of stock options - 148 Stock offering costs - (748 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (85,762 ) 248,606 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (36,604 ) (239 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 194,515 30,504 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 157,911 $ 30,265





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Summary Operating Highlights Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Average Daily Sales Volumes: Crude oil (Bbls) 37,073 35,483 38,516 33,506 NGLs (Bbls) 6,018 3,681 5,583 3,482 Natural gas (Mcf) 32,640 18,256 30,187 16,444 Total (Boe) 48,531 42,207 49,130 39,728 Average Realized Prices (excluding effects of derivatives): Crude oil per Bbl $ 81.39 $ 73.21 $ 79.45 $ 74.55 NGL per Bbl $ 20.32 $ 20.77 $ 22.45 $ 23.71 Natural gas per Mcf $ 0.13 $ 0.70 $ 0.68 $ 1.37 Total per Boe $ 62.33 $ 62.68 $ 62.97 $ 64.60 Margin Data ($ per Boe): Average price $ 62.33 $ 62.68 $ 62.97 $ 64.60 Lease operating expenses (6.79 ) (8.39 ) (6.54 ) (8.48 ) Expense workovers (0.63 ) (0.71 ) (0.51 ) (0.96 ) Production and ad valorem taxes (3.76 ) (3.45 ) (3.47 ) (3.55 ) $ 51.15 $ 50.13 $ 52.45 $ 51.61





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Earnings Per Share Details Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income as reported $ 29,717 $ 31,826 $ 36,155 $ 82,083 Participating basic earnings (2,860 ) (2,942 ) (3,466 ) (7,590 ) Basic earnings attributable to common shareholders 26,857 28,884 32,689 74,493 Reallocation of participating earnings 36 46 37 123 Diluted net income attributable to common shareholders $ 26,893 $ 28,930 $ 32,726 $ 74,616 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 125,341 111,227 125,341 111,227 Dilutive warrants and unvested stock options 1,753 2,592 1,770 3,741 Dilutive unvested restricted stock 2,154 2,159 2,154 2,159 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 129,248 115,978 129,265 117,127 Net income per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.67 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.64





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAX, Discretionary Cash Flow and Net Cash Provided by Operations (in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 29,717 $ 31,826 $ 36,155 $ 82,083 Interest expense 42,991 39,284 86,625 66,256 Interest income (2,400 ) (163 ) (4,792 ) (193 ) Income tax expense 14,250 9,644 16,547 24,151 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 127,693 93,011 258,543 174,142 Accretion of discount 242 120 481 238 Exploration and abandonment expense 167 480 665 2,644 Stock based compensation 3,775 3,984 7,573 8,038 Derivative related noncash activity (2,606 ) (703 ) 45,289 (6,017 ) Other expense 2,000 7,502 2,001 7,502 EBITDAX 215,829 184,985 449,087 358,844 Cash interest expense (38,472 ) (31,911 ) (77,600 ) (51,925 ) Other (a) 220 (7,583 ) 1,778 (7,767 ) Discretionary cash flow 177,577 145,491 373,265 299,152 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 24,754 28,179 505 64,524 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 202,331 $ 173,670 $ 373,770 $ 363,676 (a) includes interest and other income net of current tax expense, other expense and operating portion of exploration and abandonment expenses.





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Amounts Amounts per

Diluted Share Amounts Amounts per

Diluted Share Net income $ 29,717 $ 0.21 $ 36,155 $ 0.25 Derivative loss, net 2,702 0.02 55,745 0.39 Stock-based compensation 3,775 0.03 7,573 0.05 Other expense 2,000 0.01 2,001 0.01 Deferred tax asset revision 2,999 0.02 2,999 0.02 Income tax adjustment for above items * (1,780 ) (0.01 ) (13,717 ) (0.10 ) Adjusted net income $ 39,413 $ 0.28 $ 90,756 $ 0.64 * Assuming a 21% tax rate, excluding the deferred tax asset revision item





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Cash Margin Reconciliation (in thousands, except per Boe data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Crude oil, NGL and natural gas sales revenue $ 275,266 $ 240,760 $ 563,030 $ 464,554 Less: Lease operating expenses (29,998 ) (32,226 ) (58,509 ) (60,946 ) Less: Workover expenses (2,800 ) (2,708 ) (4,560 ) (6,930 ) Less: Production and ad valorem taxes (16,596 ) (13,259 ) (30,998 ) (25,556 ) Less: General and administrative expenses (4,735 ) (2,516 ) (9,420 ) (5,018 ) Cash Margin $ 221,137 $ 190,051 $ 459,543 $ 366,104 Divide by: Sales volumes (MBoe) 4,416.4 3,840.8 8,941.7 7,190.8 Cash Margin per Boe, excluding effects of derivatives $ 50.07 $ 49.48 $ 51.39 $ 50.91 Cash Margin $ 221,137 $ 190,051 $ 459,543 $ 366,104 General and administrative expenses $ 4,735 $ 2,516 $ 9,420 $ 5,018 Cash Operating Margin $ 225,872 $ 192,567 $ 468,963 $ 371,122 Divide by: Sales volumes (MBoe) 4,416.4 3,840.8 8,941.7 7,190.8 Cash Operating Margin per Boe, excluding effects of derivatives $ 51.14 $ 50.14 $ 52.45 $ 51.61





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 202,331 $ 373,770 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (24,754 ) (505 ) Discretionary cash flow 177,577 373,265 Less: Additions to crude oil and natural gas properties (excluding acquisitions) (164,199 ) (311,897 ) Free cash flow $ 13,378 $ 61,368

