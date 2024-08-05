Newtekone, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Maintains its 2024 Annual EPS Forecast in a Range of $1.85 to $2.05 per Basic and Diluted Common Share

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, (Nasdaq: NEWT), reports its and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

NewtekOne Financial Highlights for the Three Months ended June 30, 2024



Net income was $10.9 million, and per share (“EPS”) was $0.43 per basic and diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024; a 13.2% increase, on a per share basis, compared to $9.7 million and $0.38 per basic and diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and a 59.3% increase, on a per share basis, compared to $7.0 million and $0.27 per basic and diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Net interest income was $9.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024; an increase of 2.2% over $8.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and an increase of 59.6% over $5.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Total assets were $1.6 billion at June 30, 2024; an increase of 14.3% from $1.4 billion at December 31, 2023.

Total borrowings were $652.0 million at June 30, 2024; an increase of 1.2% from $644.1 million at December 31, 2023.

NewtekOne completed a registered public offering of $71.875 million aggregate principal amount of its 8.50% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2029, listed on the Nasdaq Global Market® under the trading symbol“NEWTG”

Loans held for investment were $867.7 million at June 30, 2024; an increase of 7.6% over $806.1 million at December 31, 2023.

Net interest margin2 was 2.70% for the three months ended June 30, 2024; a decrease of 7.5% compared to 2.92% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and an increase of 34.3% over 2.01% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Return on Tangible Common Equity (“ROTCE”)1 of 21.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2024; an increase of 2.4% over 20.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and an increase of 37.0% over 15.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Return on Average Assets (“ROAA”)1,2 of 2.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2024; consistent with the 2.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and an increase of 33.3% over 2.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Efficiency ratio2 of 66.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2024; a decrease of 6.1% compared to 70.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and a decrease of 12.3% compared to 75.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Total risk-based capital ratio2 was 18.8% at June 30, 2024; a decrease of 1.6% over 19.1% at December 31, 2023. Tier-1 leverage ratio2 was 13.7% at June 30, 2024; an increase of 0.7% over 13.6% at December 31, 2023.

Post Second Quarter 2024 Highlights



The Company maintains its 2024 annual EPS forecast to a range of $1.85 to $2.05 per basic and diluted common share.

On July 19, 2024, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share on its outstanding common shares.

On July 23, 2024, NewtekOne's joint venture, Newtek-TSO II Conventional Credit Partners, LP, closed a $154.3 million alternative business loan backed securitization rated by Morningstar DBRS. On August 1, 2024, Newtek Bank sold $3.0 million of past due and non-accrual loans acquired through the acquisition of National Bank of New York City.

NewtekOne Financial Highlights for the Six Months ended June 30, 2024



Net income was $20.6 million and EPS was $0.81 per basic and diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $25.6 million and $1.03 per basic and diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was positively impacted by an income tax benefit of $14.2 million, or $0.59 per basic and diluted share. Excluding this income tax benefit, EPS for the six months ended June 30, 2023 would have been $0.44 per basic and diluted share.1

Net interest income was $18.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024; an increase of 74.8% over $10.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Net interest margin2 was 2.81% for the six months ended June 30, 2024; an increase of 39.8% over 2.01% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

ROTCE1 of 20.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2024; a decrease of 34.3% compared to 31.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. ROTCE for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was positively impacted by the income tax benefit in the first quarter of 2023.

ROAA1,2 of 2.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2024; a decrease of 33.3% compared to 4.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. ROAA for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was positively impacted by the income tax benefit in the first quarter of 2023. Efficiency ratio2 of 68.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2024; a decrease of 13.7% compared to 79.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Newtek Bank, N.A.



Total deposits3 were $663.7 million at June 30, 2024; an increase of 17.4% over $565.3 million at March 31, 2024 and an increase of 27.9% over $519.1 million in deposits at December 31, 2023.

Insured deposits represented approximately 79.1% of total deposits at June 30, 2024.

Net interest margin was 4.83% for the three months ended June 30, 2024; an increase of 0.2% over 4.82% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and an increase of 51.9% over 3.18% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

ROTCE1 of 48.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2024; an increase of 28.8% over 37.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and an increase of 47.4% over 33.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

ROAA1 of 6.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2024; an increase of 10.3% over 5.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and an increase of 25.5% over 5.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Efficiency ratio1 of 42.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2024; a decrease of 15.6% from 50.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and a decrease of 20.3% from 53.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Total risk-based capital ratio was 18.3% at June 30, 2024; a decrease of 3.2% from 18.9% at December 31, 2023. Tier-1 leverage ratio was 13.6% at June 30, 2024; a decrease of 12.3% from 15.5% at December 31, 2023.

Lending Highlights



SBA 7(a) loan closings of $229.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024; an increase of 18.06% over $194.7 million of SBA 7(a) loans closings for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

The Company forecasts $935.0 million in total SBA 7(a) loan fundings for 2024, which would represent a 14.7% increase over 2023.

Newtek Bank closed $16.4 million of SBA 504 loans for the three months ended June 30, 2024; an increase of 3.94% over $15.8 million SBA 504 loans closed for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Newtek Bank and the Company's non-bank lending subsidiaries closed $316.5 million of loans across all loan products for the three months ended June 30, 2024; a 26.33% increase over $250.5 million of loans closed for the same period in 2023.

1 Non-GAAP; reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are set forth on the last page of the financial information accompanying this press release.

2 Assets under supervision, capital ratios, risk-weighted assets and supplementary leverage ratio are preliminary data and subject to change with our filings with regulatory agencies and our Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2024.

Barry Sloane, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer said, "We are pleased to report EPS of $0.43 per basic and diluted common share for the second quarter of 2024. As our industry continues to experience the pains of higher short-term interest rates, an inverted yield curve and slumping commercial real estate prices, we continue to meet and exceed our expectations and have established ourselves as a differentiated and new model for a financial holding company, operating a nationally chartered bank."

Mr. Sloane continued,“In addition, when examining the financial performance of Newtek Bank for the second quarter 2024, we are pleased by its powerful earnings model that has been consistently generating returns through the past six quarters, the term over which Newtek Bank has been owned by NewtekOne, its financial holding company. We want to continue to remind the marketplace that since January 2023, when NewtekOne converted to a financial holding company from a BDC, NewtekOne has met the challenges of operating under a different business model subject to different regulations. In addition, Newtek Bank's predecessor, the National Bank of New York City, was a 60 year old Flushing, New York based bank which required a complete modernization. We are very proud of the excellent job our management team has done in modernizing Newtek Bank to a state-of-the art technology enabled bank, and expect that investors and analysts are watching us grow Newtek Bank and see that we are meeting and beating our expectations. In addition, we believe that our business model, which is unique, can offer outstretched returns compared to a typical bank. For example, in the second quarter of 2024, Newtek Bank had an ROAA of 6.4%, an ROTCE of 48.8% and an efficiency ratio of 42.3%, none of which are typical returns produced by traditional banks. Indeed, we believe that Newtek Bank's returns are driven by its distinctive differentiated business model. Moreover, Newtek Bank's net interest margin continued to expand and reached 4.83% in the second quarter of 2024, while its average rate on deposits remained constant at 4.47%. Newtek Bank also experienced total loan growth of 13% over the first quarter 2024 and growth in deposits of 17% over the first quarter 2024."

Mr. Sloane further commented, "As we have previously communicated to the market, we believe that the two of the most important catalysts to our growth in quality EPS will be our ability to acquire commercial deposits at lower interest rates and to grow our alternative loan program ("ALP") at the holding company. We are grateful that our management team continues to execute on our goals of raising lower-cost commercial deposits as well as originating high-quality loans in the current higher interest rate environment. In addition to a business model that has consistently performed to meet or exceed our expectations, we could not be more pleased with the results that our joint venture Newtek TSO-II Conventional Credit Partners achieved in its July 23, 2024 ALP securitization, NALP Business Loan Trust 2024–1, when it sold $154.3 million of notes rated“A (sf)” and“BBB (high) (sf)” by Morningstar DBRS and collateralized by approximately $191 million of ALP loans originated by NewtekOne's ALP. More information on this deal, can be found through the following link NALP Business Loan Trust 2024-1 . When one considers the coupon, both gross and net of servicing (an asset owned by NewtekOne), on the ALP loans that went into the securitization and the cost of the securitized debt, you should be able to see why we view this business as very profitable and a growth opportunity for NewtekOne and its shareholders. In addition, the ALP provides tremendous value for our customers looking for long amortizations, with respect to the principal repayment, and no balloon payments, as well as the desire for smaller monthly principal and interest payments and full flexibility to run their business. The ALP allows us to reach out to and satisfy the financial needs of a larger pool of borrowers, including larger and higher credit-worthy borrowers that come through our NewTracker® referral platform.”

Mr. Sloane concluded,“We ended the second quarter with $136 million of commercial depository accounts, up from $116 million at the end of the first quarter 2024, which represents approximately 20% of our total deposits. We anticipate finishing the calendar year 2024 with between $200 million and $250 million of commercial depository accounts. We look forward to a complete review of our quarterly performance in our conference call tomorrow morning at 8:30am ET. You can register online through the following link NewtekOne Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results .”

