Oncocyte Announces August Investor Conferences Participation
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corp. (Nasdaq: OCX), a molecular diagnostics technology company, today announced that CEO Josh Riggs and CFO Andrea James plan to participate in the following investor conferences in August:
9th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics 1×1 Conference, August 12-13, 2024. Oncocyte management plans to host meetings with investors.
Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference, August 14-15, 2024. The company is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 14, from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM ET in Track 3, as well as participate in one-on-one meetings. To join the presentation, please visit the webcast available online at:
For additional details about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Oncocyte's management team, please contact your Needham or Sidoti representative, or reach out directly to the company's IR contact, ... .
About Oncocyte
Oncocyte is a molecular diagnostics technology company. The Company's tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. VitaGraftTM is a clinical blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. GraftAssureTM is a research use only (RUO) blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. DetermaIOTM is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. DetermaCNITM is a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients. For more information about Oncocyte, please visit . For more information about our products, please visit the following web pages:
VitaGraft KidneyTM - vitagraft-kidney/
VitaGraft LiverTM - vitagraft-liver/
GraftAssureTM - graftassure/
DetermaIOTM - determa-io/
DetermaCNITM - determa-cni/
VitaGraftTM, GraftAssureTM, DetermaIOTM, and DetermaCNITM are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.
CONTACT:
Jeff Ramson
PCG Advisory
(646) 863-6893
...
