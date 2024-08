Everquote Announces Record Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue Grows 72% Year-Over-Year to $117.1 million



Variable Marketing Margin Increases 48% Year-Over-Year to $36.5 million Delivers Net Income of $6.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $12.9 million



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading insurance marketplace, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“EverQuote continued building momentum in the second quarter, and our operating results once again exceeded the high-end of our guidance range and drove record results for revenue, Variable Marketing Margin, or VMM, and Adjusted EBITDA,” said Jayme Mendal, CEO of EverQuote.“The auto insurance recovery continues to progress, with carriers steadily improving underwriting profitability, and moving to reactivate campaigns, restore budgets, and reopen their state footprints in our marketplace.”

“In the second quarter, we continued to execute well against an improving auto carrier landscape, and achieved strong profitability by delivering record levels of net income and operating cash flow,” said Joseph Sanborn, CFO of EverQuote.“We continue to be very disciplined in managing expenses and driving incremental efficiency across the business, which is resulting in expanding operating leverage, as we scale and drive top-line growth. Looking ahead, while we remain steadfast in our commitment to efficient operations, we plan to judiciously invest in opportunities to position our company for long-term success.”

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:

(Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are relative to the second quarter of 2023. EverQuote exited the health insurance vertical at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Revenue in our health insurance vertical was $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2023.)



Total revenue of $117.1 million, an increase of 72%.

Automotive insurance vertical revenue of $102.6 million, up over 106%, and representing 88% of revenue.

Home and renters insurance vertical revenue of $13.9 million, up 29% compared to $10.7 million.

VMM increased to $36.5 million, compared to VMM of $24.7 million.

GAAP net income improved to $6.4 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $13.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $12.9 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.1 million.

Cash flow from operations of $12.4 million, compared to cash flow from operations of $3.3 million. Ended the quarter with $60.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of 25% from $48.6 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Outlook:



Revenue of $137.0 - $143.0 million.

Variable Marketing Margin of $38.5 - $41.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $14.0 - $17.0 million.



With respect to the Company's expectations under“Third Quarter 2024 Outlook” above, the Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP measure net income (loss) in this press release because the Company does not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense, restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related costs, interest income, and income taxes on a consistent basis as the Company is unable to quantify these amounts without unreasonable efforts, which would be required to include a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income (loss). In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as“may,”“should,”“expects,”“might,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“could,”“intends,”“target,”“projects,”“contemplates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“predicts,”“potential,”“seek,”“would” or“continue,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions described in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and our current reports on Form 8-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time. Additional information will also be set forth in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024, which will be filed with the SEC. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ include: (1) our dependence on revenue from the property and casualty insurance industries, and specifically automotive insurance, and exposure to risks related to those industries; (2) our dependence on our relationships with insurance providers with no long-term minimum financial commitments; (3) our reliance on a small number of insurance providers for a significant portion of our revenue; (4) our dependence on third-party media sources for a significant portion of visitors to our websites and marketplace; (5) our ability to attract consumers searching for insurance to our websites and marketplace through Internet search engines, display advertising, social media, content-based online advertising and other online sources; (6) any limitations restricting our ability to market to users or collect and use data derived from user activities; (7) risks related to cybersecurity incidents or other network disruptions; (8) risks related to the use of artificial intelligence; (9) our ability to develop new and enhanced products and services to attract and retain consumers and insurance providers, and to successfully monetize them; (10) the impact of competition in our industry and innovation by our competitors; (11) our ability to hire and retain necessary qualified employees to expand our operations; (12) our ability to stay abreast of and comply with new or modified laws and regulations that currently apply or become applicable to our business, including with respect to the insurance industry, telemarketing restrictions and data privacy requirements; (13) our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and maintain and build our brand; (14) our future financial performance, including our expectations regarding our revenue, cost of revenue, variable marketing margin, operating expenses, cash flows and ability to achieve, and maintain, future profitability; (15) our ability to properly collect, process, store, share, disclose and use consumer information and other data; and (16) the future trading prices of our Class A common stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. Our vision is to become the largest online source of insurance policies by using data, technology, and knowledgeable advisors to make insurance simpler, more affordable, and personalized.

For more information, visit and follow on LinkedIn .

EVERQUOTE, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS