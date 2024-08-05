Clover Health Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Improves Full-Year Guidance On Strong Performance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Total Revenue growth for the Second Quarter of 2024 of 11% year-over-year

GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations during the Second Quarter of 2024 of $7.2 million versus Second Quarter 2023 GAAP loss of $28.9 million Adjusted EBITDA profitability for the Second Quarter of 2024 of $36.2 million versus Second Quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $9.9 million Increases Full-Year 2024 guidance to Insurance Revenue of $1.35 billion - $1.375 billion and Adjusted EBITDA profitability of $50 million - $65 million FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover,”“Clover Health” or the“Company”), a physician enablement technology company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare, today reported financial results for the second quarter 2024. Management will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its operating results and other business highlights. “I am delighted that our performance continues to validate Clover's differentiated, technology-centric approach to healthcare, driven by our Insurance offering and its ability to generate meaningful returns while leading with physician-choice for our members,” said Clover Health CEO Andrew Toy.“Through our Clover Assistant technology and integrated care management platform, we aim to empower physicians to improve clinical outcomes and lower the total cost of care for people with chronic diseases. This allows us to partner with a much wider range of physicians than other plans. Our performance validates this key point of differentiation, and I believe positions us to thrive in the future of the Medicare Advantage market.” The Company continued to build upon its strong start to the year, reporting strong performance for several key operating metrics and has improved its full-year 2024 guidance for revenue and profitability. For the second quarter 2024, compared to second quarter 2023, GAAP Net income improved to $7.2 million from a GAAP Net loss of $28.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA increased to $36.2 million from an Adjusted EBITDA of $9.9 million. Insurance revenue during the second quarter grew by 11% year-over-year to $349.9 million, driven by strong member retention and intra-year growth, and Insurance MCR improved to 71.3% in the second quarter 2024, as compared to 77.2% in the second quarter 2023. “During the second quarter, Clover's business fundamentals once again delivered strong financial results,” said Peter Kuipers, CFO of Clover Health.“First, top-line revenues grew by 11% year-over-year. Second, the Company achieved its first quarter of positive GAAP Net Income as a public company, and delivered an increased Adjusted EBITDA as compared to the prior quarter. Third, this strong performance has strengthened our already healthy balance sheet position and has enabled us to improve our full-year 2024 guidance. We believe that our results, coupled with our recent Star Rating recalculation from 3 to 3.5 Stars for the 2025 payment year, positions us well to achieve our increased 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance and improve our underlying cohort economics in 2025 to increase our long-term profitability capacity.” Key Company highlights are as follows:

Dollars in Millions 2Q24 2Q23 (2) Change

Between (%) Insurance revenue $ 349.9 $ 314.4 11.3% Net medical claims incurred 249.4 242.8 2.7% Total revenue 356.3 320.1 11.3% Insurance MCR 71.3 % 77.2 % (590 bps) Insurance BER(3) 76.1 % 82.1 % (600 bps) Salaries and benefits plus General and administrative expenses ("SG&A")(4) $ 99.9 $ 104.1 (4.0)% Adjusted Salaries and benefits plus General and administrative expenses ("Adjusted SG&A")(4)(5) 71.7 65.9 8.8% Net income (loss) from continuing operations 7.2 (28.9 ) Favorable(1) Adjusted EBITDA(5) 36.2 9.9 265.7% Total restricted and unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and investments $ 482.8 $ 689.8 (30.0)%

Financial Outlook

For full-year 2024, Clover Health is updating its guidance as follows:

Current 2024 Guidance Previous 2024 Guidance Insurance revenue $1.35 billion - $1.375 billion $1.30 billion - $1.35 billion Insurance MCR 77% - 79% 79% - 81% Insurance BER(6) 81% - 83% N/A Adjusted SG&A(6) $270 million - $280 million $270 million - $280 million Adjusted EBITDA(6) $50 million - $65 million $10 million - $30 million

Lives under Clover Management

June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Insurance members 80,261 82,526

CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) June 30, 2024

(Unaudited) December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 254,771 $ 116,407 Short-term investments 9,661 12,218 Investment securities, available-for-sale (Amortized cost: 2024: $112,328; 2023: $101,412) 111,325 100,702 Investment securities, held-to-maturity (Fair value: 2024: $3,281; 2023: $6,778) 3,295 6,902 Accrued retrospective premiums 53,892 22,076 Other receivables 21,231 16,666 Healthcare receivables 66,739 64,164 Surety bonds and deposits 542 542 Prepaid expenses 14,517 14,418 Other assets, current 3,539 1,404 Assets related to discontinued operations 10,064 72,471 Total current assets 549,576 427,970 Investment securities, available-for-sale (Amortized cost: 2024: $104,229; 2023: $121,868) 102,973 120,208 Investment securities, held-to-maturity (Fair value: 2024: $694; 2023: $692) 791 793 Property and equipment, net 5,276 5,082 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,858 3,382 Other intangible assets 2,990 2,990 Other assets, non-current 9,746 10,246 Total assets $ 674,210 $ 570,671





CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) June 30, 2024

(Unaudited) December 31,

2023 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Unpaid claims $ 199,266 $ 135,737 Due to related parties, net 1,284 1,363 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 40,441 37,184 Accrued salaries and benefits 32,400 20,951 Deferred revenue 13 3,099 Operating lease liabilities 1,491 1,665 Other liabilities, current 843 1,017 Liabilities related to discontinued operations 48,773 60,099 Total current liabilities 324,511 261,115 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,519 2,998 Other liabilities, non-current 22,292 20,164 Total liabilities 349,322 284,277 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 406,486,444 and 401,183,882 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 41 40 Class B Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 89,649,365 and 87,867,732 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 2,517,959 2,461,238 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,259 ) (2,370 ) Accumulated deficit (2,171,556 ) (2,159,794 ) Less: Treasury stock, at cost; 14,574,401 and 7,912,750 shares held at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (19,306 ) (12,729 ) Total stockholders' equity 324,888 286,394 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 674,210 $ 570,671





CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023

2024

2023

Revenues: Premiums earned, net (Net of ceded premiums of $102 and $113 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively; net of ceded premiums of $203 and $235 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively) $ 349,900 $ 314,383 $ 691,622 $ 631,469 Other income 6,360 5,755 11,560 10,661 Total revenues 356,260 320,138 703,182 642,130 Operating expenses: Net medical claims incurred 248,347 244,262 513,509 519,051 Salaries and benefits 55,499 62,437 114,722 131,418 General and administrative expenses 44,424 41,710 88,993 99,354 Premium deficiency reserve benefit - (5,138 ) - (6,948 ) Depreciation and amortization 330 999 648 1,278 Restructuring costs 473 4,750 826 6,557 Total operating expenses 349,073 349,020 718,698 750,710 Income (loss) from continuing operations 7,187 (28,882 ) (15,516 ) (108,580 ) Change in fair value of warrants 17 - 17 - Interest expense - 7 - 7 Loss on investment - - 467 - Net income (loss) from continuing operations 7,170 (28,889 ) (16,000 ) (108,587 ) Net income from discontinued operations 238 75 4,238 7,167 Net income (loss) $ 7,408 $ (28,814 ) $ (11,762 ) $ (101,420 ) Per share data: Basic weighted average number of Class A and Class B common shares and common share equivalents outstanding 487,483,087 479,163,752 487,575,520 479,819,237 Diluted weighted average number of Class A and Class B common shares and common share equivalents outstanding 495,179,955 479,163,752 487,575,520 479,819,237 Continuing operations: Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ (0.06 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.23 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.01 (0.06 ) (0.03 ) (0.23 ) Discontinued operations: Basic earnings per share 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 Diluted earnings per share 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 Net unrealized gain on available-for-sale investments 301 316 111 2,659 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 7,709 $ (28,498 ) $ (11,651 ) $ (98,761 )





Operating Segments Insurance Corporate/

Other Eliminations Consolidated

Total Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (in thousands) Premiums earned, net (Net of ceded premiums of $102) $ 349,900 $ - $ - $ 349,900 Other income 4,044 42,269 (39,953 ) 6,360 Intersegment revenues - 51,200 (51,200 ) - Net medical claims incurred 249,406 4,965 (6,024 ) 248,347 Gross profit (loss) $ 104,538 $ 88,504 $ (85,129 ) $ 107,913





CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (11,762 ) $ (101,420 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 648 1,278 Stock-based compensation 56,698 74,725 Change in fair value of warrants and amortization of warrants 17 - Accretion, net of amortization (1,618 ) (1,853 ) Accrued interest earned (463 ) (289 ) Net realized gains on investment securities (5 ) (19 ) Loss on investment 467 - Premium deficiency reserve - (6,948 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accrued retrospective premiums (31,816 ) 18,324 Other receivables (4,565 ) 6,960 Surety bonds and deposits - - Prepaid expenses (99 ) 2,901 Other assets (2,125 ) 2,861 Healthcare receivables (2,575 ) 19,341 Operating lease right-of-use assets 524 157 Unpaid claims 63,450 (20,814 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,257 7,474 Accrued salaries and benefits 11,449 (4,311 ) Deferred revenue (3,086 ) 113,537 Other liabilities 1,954 281 Operating lease liabilities (653 ) (508 ) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 79,697 111,677 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from discontinued operations (9,005 ) 20,528 Net cash provided by operating activities 70,692 132,205 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of short-term investments, available-for-sale, and held-to-maturity securities (51,670 ) (74,156 ) Proceeds from sales of short-term investments and available-for-sale securities - 60,436 Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments, available-for-sale, and held-to-maturity securities 66,651 90,997 Purchases of property and equipment (842 ) (605 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 14,139 76,672 Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of common stock, net of early exercise liability 23 1,118 Repurchases of common stock (1,772 ) - Treasury stock acquired (4,805 ) (3,399 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,554 ) (2,281 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash for discontinued and continuing operations 78,277 206,596 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period for discontinued and continuing operations 176,494 186,213 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period for discontinued and continuing operations $ 254,771 $ 392,809 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash for discontinued and continuing operations Cash and cash equivalents $ 254,771 $ 310,079 Restricted cash - 82,730 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash for discontinued and continuing operations $ 254,771 $ 392,809 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities Performance year receivable $ - $ (377,239 ) Performance year obligation - 377,239





CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) RECONCILIATION (in thousands)(1) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023

Net income (loss) from continuing operations (GAAP): $ 7,170 $ (28,889 ) Adjustments Interest expense - 7 Depreciation and amortization 330 999 Stock-based compensation 27,900 36,108 Premium deficiency reserve benefit - (5,138 ) Restructuring costs 473 4,750 Non-recurring legal expenses and settlements 319 2,108 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 36,192 $ 9,945

CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED SG&A (NON-GAAP) RECONCILIATION (in thousands)(1) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

2023

Salaries and benefits $ 55,499 $ 62,437 General and administrative expenses 44,424 41,710 Total SG&A (GAAP) 99,923 104,147 Adjustments Stock-based compensation (27,900 ) (36,108 ) Non-recurring legal expenses and settlements (319 ) (2,108 ) Adjusted SG&A (Non-GAAP) $ 71,704 $ 65,931 Total revenues (GAAP) $ 356,260 $ 320,138 Adjusted SG&A (Non-GAAP) as a percentage of revenue 20 % 21 %

CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES INSURANCE BENEFITS EXPENSE RATIO (NON-GAAP) RECONCILIATION (in thousands)(1) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Net medical claims incurred, net (GAAP): $ 249,406 $ 242,839 $ 515,482 $ 517,343 Adjustments Quality improvements 16,733 15,132 34,938 35,520 Insurance benefits expense, net (Non-GAAP) $ 266,139 $ 257,971 $ 550,420 $ 552,863 Premiums earned, net (GAAP) $ 349,900 $ 314,383 $ 691,622 $ 631,469 Insurance benefits expense ratio, net (Non-GAAP) 76.1 % 82.1 % 79.6 % 87.6 %

