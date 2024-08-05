Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:



Total revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $73.2 million



Lymphedema product revenue increased 8% year-over-year

Airway clearance product revenue increased 2% year-over-year

Net income of $4.3 million versus a net loss of $0.1 million in Q2 2023

Adjusted EBITDA of $9.1 million versus $6.1 million in Q2 2023

Operating cashflow of $13.1 million, ended Q2 2024 with $73.6 million in cash and cash equivalents

510(k) clearance for Nimbl system, our next generation lymphedema therapy platform Appointed Sheri Dodd as President and CEO, effective July 1, 2024



“We are pleased with our second quarter performance, delivering total revenue growth of 7% year-over-year and significant improvements in profitability, reflected in a 49% year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA,” said Sheri Dodd, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tactile Medical.“We also continued to strengthen our balance sheet, generating $13 million of operating cashflow in the quarter.”

Ms. Dodd continued,“My first few weeks as CEO of Tactile Medical have validated my confidence in the immense opportunity to transform care for patients with lymphedema and airway clearance disorders. As these markets continue to grow, patient populations remain chronically underdiagnosed, undertreated, and underserved. Looking ahead, we will continue investing in our products, patient services, and sales and order operations to provide increasingly innovative solutions, enable simplicity and scale, and ultimately widen market access. I believe we are well positioned to tangibly improve patient care while driving sustainable and profitable growth in 2024 and beyond.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue in the second quarter of 2024 increased $4.9 million, or 7%, to $73.2 million, compared to $68.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase in total revenue was attributable to an increase of $4.7 million, or 8%, in sales and rentals of the lymphedema product line and an increase of $0.2 million, or 2%, in sales of the airway clearance product line in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2024 increased $5.8 million, or 12%, to $54.1 million, compared to $48.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. Gross margin was 73.9% of revenue, compared to 70.7% of revenue in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 74.3% of revenue, compared to 71.1% of revenue in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2024 increased $2.0 million, or 4%, to $48.3 million, compared to $46.2 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating income was $5.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating income in the second quarter of 2024 was $6.5 million, compared to $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Other income was $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to other expense of $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Income tax expense was $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Net income in the second quarter of 2024 was $4.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.1 million, or ($0.00) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income in the second quarter of 2024 was $4.8 million, compared to $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share were 24.1 million and 23.4 million for the second quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2023.

First Six Months 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024, increased $7.1 million, or 6%, to $134.3 million, compared to $127.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in total revenue was attributable to an increase of $7.2 million, or 7%, in sales and rentals of the lymphedema product line, slightly offset by a decrease of $0.1 million, or 1%, in sales of the airway clearance product line for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $2.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.0 million, or ($0.09) per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $3.5 million, compared to $0.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share were 24.1 million and 22.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $10.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $6.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $73.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and $27.8 million of outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement, compared to $61.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $29.3 million of outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement as of December 31, 2023.

2024 Financial Outlook

The Company is updating its 2024 financial outlook and now expects full year 2024 total revenue in the range of $293 million to $298 million, representing growth of approximately 7% to 9% year-over-year, compared to total revenue of $274.4 million in 2023. The Company's prior 2024 guidance expectation was total revenue in the range of $300 million to $305 million, representing growth of approximately 9% to 11%.

About Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (DBA Tactile Medical)

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. Tactile Medical collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.

