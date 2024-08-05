Flexshopper, Inc. Schedules 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, (Nasdaq: FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and payment solution provider for underserved consumers, announced today that it intends to release its results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024, after the closes on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. The Company intends to hold a call to discuss those results the next day, August 7 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Conference Call and Webcast Details

Conference Call Information:

Date: August 7, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll Free Dial In: (800) 715-9871

International Dial In: (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 7545308

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the“Investor” section of the Company's website at or by clicking the conference call link: .

An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website at .

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY) is a financial technology company that provides electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to underserved consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its patented e-commerce marketplace ( ). FlexShopper also provides LTO and loan technology platforms to a growing number of retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers without access to traditional financing.

