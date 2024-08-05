Vermont Parks Forever Makes Exploring Easier With Peer-To-Peer Gear Sharing Through Geergarage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Partnering with GeerGarage, helps increase access to outdoor gear available for rent, lowering another barrier for people who'd like to explore all that Vermont State Parks have to offer.” - Sarah Alberghini WintersMONTPELIER, VT, USA, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vermont Parks Forever is partnering with GeerGarage, a leading outdoor gear sharing platform. This partnership brings a wider variety of outdoor gear rentals to the growing community in Vermont, all facilitated through a peer-to-peer rental model.



Vermont's outdoor enthusiasts of all experience levels can now tap into GeerGarage's platform to rent quality gear directly from their neighbors. This partnership expands access to essential outdoor equipment for activities like backpacking, camping, day hikes, kayaking, and paddle boarding in a cost-effective and sustainable way.



Benefits of Peer-to-Peer Gear Rentals:



● Cost-effective Adventures: GeerGarage eliminates the upfront cost of purchasing gear, making outdoor activities more accessible for everyone.



● Community Connection: this partnership fosters a vibrant community where outdoor lovers can connect and share their love for nature.



● Sustainable Geer Sharing: Renting reduces environmental impact by extending the life of equipment and minimizing waste.



“Vermont Parks Forever, the foundation for Vermont State Parks, has been helping increase access to state parks since the start of our Park Access Fund in 2016,” says Sarah Alberghini Winters, Executive Director of Vermont Parks Forever“partnering with GeerGarage, helps increase access to outdoor gear available for rent, lowering another barrier for people who'd like to explore all that Vermont State Parks have to offer.”



"This program connects outdoor enthusiasts with the equipment they need while allowing gear owners to share their passion and extend the life of the gear they already own.” said Adam Wise, Founder of GeerGarage.“We're excited to partner with Vermont Parks Forever to promote sustainability and empower outdoor exploration.”



About GeerGarage: GeerGarage is changing humanity's consumption habits, one rental at a time. Launched in Seattle in 2020, our community-driven technology creates an easy and mutually beneficial way for retailers to empower their customers to share things with one another. Monetizing the use of products after they are purchased is the next frontier of retail and it's here. Join us in our mission to help consumers and retailers make sustainable shopping decisions, reduce waste, and get society prioritizing the planet through peer-to-peer rental.



About Vermont Parks Forever: Vermont Parks Forever collaborates with Vermont residents, park visitors, businesses, community organizations, and state governments to improve the parks for the benefit of residents and visitors alike. They offer a variety of educational programs, access to parks, and resources to remove barriers to ensure that parks and natural spaces are inviting to everyone.



