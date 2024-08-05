Meet Iconic Voice Star David Kaye This Weekend At UK Transformers/Sci-Fi Convention Tfnation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BIRMINGHAM, UK, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TFNation 2024, will take place this weekend, August 9th to the 11th at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole, in Birmingham, UK. TFNation is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the world's favorite transforming robots. This year, the convention, on course to be Europe's largest ever Transformers fan convention, is set to feature the only voice star to be inducted into the Transformer's Hall of Fame for his portrayal of both Optimus Prime AND Megatron, Mr. David Kaye.Kaye, renowned for his deep, commanding voice brought the character to life, making Megatron one of the most memorable villains in animation history. Kaye continued his evil streak in the Unicron Trilogy series, voicing Megatron and Galvatron in Armada, Energon, and Cybertron.In 2007, Kaye demonstrated his versatility by switching sides and voicing the heroic Autobot leader, Optimus Prime, in the fan-favorite series Transformers: Animated. His ability to embody both the franchise's most formidable villain and its noble hero speaks to his exceptional range as a voice actor.Kaye's contributions to the Transformers universe didn't stop there. He has also voiced characters like Lugnut, Grimlock, and Warpath in Transformers: Animated, Hardshell in Transformers: Prime, and Hammerstrike and Slashmark in Robots in Disguise. No matter when you became a Transformers fan, chances are you've heard David Kaye's voice.Beyond the world of Transformers, Kaye has an extraordinary resume that includes Marvel's Eternals as Arishem, Andy Samberg's new TV series Digman as Howard Toe, Sesshomaru in Inuyasha and YashaHime, Trieze Khushrenada in Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, Grandpa Max in Ben 10, Battle Cat/Cringer in Netflix's "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe", Multiple guest stars in Teen Titans Go! As well as Vandal Savage in DC Super Friends, Young Justice, X-Men: Evolution as Professor X, and one of the world's most adored tiny robots Clank in Sony/ Insomniac Games' renowned“Ratchet & Clank” franchise. David is also widely recognized as the voice narrator for HBO's Emmy-winning Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.Fans can stay connected with David Kaye and get a behind-the-scenes look at his work by following him on social media @dkayevo, where he shares updates, insights, and exclusive content.Meet David Kaye in person this Saturday, August 10th at 11 a.m. BST or Sunday, August 11th at 4 p.m. BSTBuy tickets here !For more information about David Kaye's appearance at TFNation 2024, including schedule details and ticket information, please visit TFNation's official website or visit DavidKaye . Follow David Kaye on social media @DKayeVO.

