ANTIGUA & BARBUDA CELEBRATE LEGENDARY SAILING TRADITIONS AT THE 14TH ANNUAL ANTIGUA & BARBUDA HAMPTONS CHALLENGE REGATTA

The event will benefit the i-tri community-based program for adolescent girls

ST. JOHN'S, ANTIGUA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Antigua and Barbuda Authority (ABTA) will showcase the beautiful twin-island destination in a series of events in Sag Harbor to unite the two Caribbean islands' destinations in the Hamptons, culminating in the regatta.From Antigua's English Harbour to the Hamptons' Sag Harbor, now in its fourteenth year, the popular Antigua & Barbuda Hamptons Challenge Regatta continues to promote yachting in Antigua while supporting i-tri, an all-inclusive community-based non-profit that empowers young women through the sport of triathlon founded, by Theresa Roden. The program fosters self-respect, personal empowerment, and healthy lifestyle choices for adolescent girls.Antigua and Barbuda's Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Charles“Max” Fernandez, will lead the delegation and travel to the Hamptons to oversee and attend events. "The Antigua & Barbuda Hamptons Challenge is one of our most eagerly anticipated promotional events, showcasing our dominance as a premier sailing destination and the renowned Antigua Sailing Week. We are thrilled to continue raising awareness of our diverse, twin-island destination in the Hamptons while supporting i-tri and their mission to inspire and empower adolescent girls,” Fernandez said.The highlight of the 4-day long promotion is the Antigua & Barbuda Hamptons Challenge Regatta on Saturday, August 10th. Some twenty yachts are expected to compete in and around Noyack Bay in this handicapped race organized by the Peconic Bay Sailing Association.The winning team will receive the biggest sailing prize in the Northeast, an all-expenses-paid trip for the Captain and Crew to Antigua to race in the spectacular 2025 Antigua Sailing Week (April 27th - May 3rd) ).Additional members of the Antigua and Barbuda delegation who will attend the regatta are the Antigua and Barbuda Consul General, Ambassador Gilbert Boustany, Dean Fenton, Director of Tourism, USA, and Marilyn Pires, ABTA USA.Everyone is invited to the Taste of The Caribbean Awards Party following the Regatta at Bell & Anchor (3253 Noyack Rd, Sag Harbor, NY) starting at 5:30 pm. It will be a lively celebration filled with Caribbean flavors. Spectators, community members, and supporters will have the opportunity to enjoy delicious cuisine and win fantastic prizes generously donated by local merchants and restaurants in the Hamptons. 100% of the proceeds from this event will be going towards i-tri. To purchase tickets visit:For more information on Antigua Sail Week and Barbuda, visit here.###ABOUT THE ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA TOURISM AUTHORITYThe Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority is a statutory body dedicated to realizing the twin island state's tourism potential by promoting it as a unique, quality tourist destination. The overall objective is to increase visitor arrivals, thereby providing sustainable economic growth. The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is headquartered in St. John's Antigua, where regional marketing is directed. The Authority has three offices overseas in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada.ABOUT ANTIGUA AND BARBUDAAntigua (pronounced An-tee'ga) and Barbuda (Bar-byew'da) is located in the heart of the Caribbean Sea. The twin-island paradise offers visitors two uniquely distinct experiences, ideal temperatures year-round, a rich history, vibrant culture, exhilarating excursions, award-winning resorts, mouth-watering cuisine and 365 stunning pink and white-sand beaches - one for every day of the year. The largest of the English-speaking Leeward Islands, Antigua comprises 108-square miles with rich history and spectacular topography that provides a variety of popular sightseeing opportunities. Nelson's Dockyard, the only remaining example of a Georgian fort a listed UNESCO World Heritage site, is perhaps the most renowned landmark. Antigua's tourism events calendar includes the prestigious Antigua Sailing Week, Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, and the annual Antigua Carnival; known as the Caribbean's Greatest Summer Festival. Barbuda, Antigua's smaller sister island, is the ultimate celebrity hideaway. The island lies 27 miles north-east of Antigua and is just a 15-minute plane ride away. Barbuda is known for its untouched 11-mile stretch of pink sand beach and as the home of the largest Frigate Bird Sanctuary in the Western Hemisphere. Find information on Antigua & Barbuda at: or follow us on Twitter: Facebook: ; Instagram:

