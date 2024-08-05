IN THE BLACK NETWORK: YOUR ONE-STOP STREAMING PLATFORM FOR BLACK CULTURE ANNOUNCES NEW FAST CHANNELS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AVOD Streaming Service Bundles New Multi-Genre Entertainment Content From Black Creators

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IN THE BLACK (ITBN), a premiere, free streaming service that highlights Black voices and original stories that are culturally significant and relatable for all audiences, announces new partnerships with Black Enterprise, African Diaspora Network TV, REVOLT Mixtape, HomesteadPlus, Shades of Black, World One TV, One Culture, as well as the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) and BlackPressUSA News Service; adding new FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) channels to their growing library of content from Black creators.

The new partnerships enrich the ITBN platform with a diverse array of multi-genre programming from Black creators. Viewers can look forward to an expanded selection of titles, from action-packed adventures and laugh-out-loud comedies to culturally significant content like faith-based storytelling and compelling documentaries. ITBN is also enhancing its global offerings with selections from Nollywood and other Black independent films from Africa, further connecting an already established global viewership of over 25 countries. This vibrant mix not only broadens the platform's appeal but also reinforces ITBN's mission to celebrate and amplify Black voices, bringing the best of Black culture to a centralized, subscription-free place.

"The mission with ITBN has always been to bring quality Black content under one roof," said James DuBose, CEO and Founder. "With these FAST channels and our platform, we aim to be the best of Black culture in a centralized, subscription-free home. Plus outside of these exciting offerings, ITBN will announce some key original scripted productions in the coming months."

ITBN continues to draw the attention of familiar favorites in celebrity Black culture, and recently added an exciting new dating reality series, Finding My Romeo, aligning with the growing trend among streaming platforms. Hosted by charismatic Hip Hop royalty, Romeo Miller, the show features one bachelor on a quest for true love among a group of lucky singles. Dr. Holly Carter's brainchild series arrives on ITBN through MergeTV, her family, faith, and lifestyle network. Finding My Romeo joins a lineup of captivating original programming featuring celebrities, including Food for Thought with the inspirational DeVon Franklin, showcasing the exceptional talent and compelling content that ITBN offers.

The introduction of new FAST channels on ITBN coincides with National Black Business Month this August, a time to celebrate Black-owned businesses and their vital contributions. Building on the addition of FAST channels earlier this year, these new partnerships bring the total ITBN FAST channels to 93, encompassing a wide array of topics such as music, sports, mental health, wellness, food, and interior design.

IN THE BLACK NETWORK is available for download on iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, YouTube, Roku, LG, and Samsung media players.

About IN THE BLACK NETWORK

IN THE BLACK NETWORK (ITBN) is a AVOD FREE streaming service that highlights Black voices and original stories that are culturally significant and relatable for all audiences. With an expansive collection of Black-focused entertainment, viewers can access multi-genre content from Black creators, including sports, music, scripted, faith, talk, kids/family, feature films and more. The platform contains over 93 LIVE CHANNELS as well as an extended list of fan-favorites from established studios and distributors. In addition, ITBN produces original entertainment that further uplifts Black culture and pride. The premiere-free network streams directly on or on a dedicated app that is available for download on iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, YouTube, ROKU, LG and Samsung media players.

