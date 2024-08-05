CRN Recognizes Centre On Their 2024 Fast Growth 150 List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

For the second time in company history, Centre Technologies is among the list for CRN's Fast Growth 150.

- - Chris Pace, CEO and Founder at Centre TechnologiesHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For the second time, Centre Technologies has been selected by The Co. for their 2024 CRN Fast Growth 150 as one of the fastest-growing solution providers in North America. This award follows their previous CRN selections for CRN's MSP 500, SP 500, and Tech Elite 250.Centre Technologies is known for their partnerships, services, and solution offerings that are innovative, future-ready, and ground breaking in the tech industry. Centre focuses on businesses in the greater Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, and Tulsa areas with the goal to offer enterprise experiences and personalized service with a local touch. Centre Technologies' operational efficiency not only guarantees exceptional managed services but also fosters continuous growth, enabling them to provide quality solutions to their customers.CRN's 2024 Fast Growth 150 List is comprised of solution providers in the U.S. and Canada who have the highest level and most certifications from multiple reputable partners. Solution providers on the Fast Growth 150 have achieved significant sales growth over the previous two years-with business acceleration driven by forward-thinking strategies and expert technology knowledge."What excites me is the proof we continually see that Centre is doing something right," says Centre CEO, Chris Pace."We're focusing on growth without compromising the enterprise experience we promise to our customers. We're honored to be selected this year by The Channel Co."Because of these prestigious growth aspirations, Centre is able to continue offering services such as Managed IT Services , Cloud Solutions, Cybersecurity Services, and most recently, Microsoft Dynamics 365 expertise. Centre continues to pursue the highest status levels with their partners and solutions to provide value and customer service to businesses across the SMB space in Texas, Oklahoma, and the surrounding areas.For more information on Centre Technologies and its technology solutions and IT services, visit the website. The Fast Growth 10 list is featured in the August 2024 issue of CRN and online.

