(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On August 5, 2024, Petrobras announced the success of the Uchuva-2 well, confirming the extension of the discovery initially made with the Uchuva-1 well in 2022.



The discovery is in deep waters off Colombia, 31 kilometers from the shore at a depth of 804 meters.



The Uchuva-2 well discovery is a significant milestone for Colombia. It positions the country as a potential major player in the sector regionally and globally.



Globally, Colombia's reserves may not yet compete with giants like Russia or Qatar. However, the discovery marks a crucial step in diversifying and expanding its energy resources







The Uchuva-2 project is a joint venture between Petrobras and Ecopetrol . Petrobras holds a 44.44% stake and serves as the operator. Ecopetrol holds a 55.56% stake.



This partnership aligns with Petrobras's long-term strategy to replenish its oil and gas reserves.



They aim to achieve this through the exploration of new frontiers and collaborative efforts. The project's success underscores the potential benefits of such partnerships.

Strategic Importance







Expanding Offshore Exploration: The success of Uchuva-2 will likely pave the way for more offshore exploration projects in Colombia's Caribbean region. This region holds vast untapped reserves.

Energy Transition: The discovery supports Colombia's energy transition. It provides a cleaner alternative to coal and oil, contributing to a more sustainable energy system.



The Uchuva-2 gas discovery is a landmark event for Colombia's energy sector. It boosts the country's natural gas reserves and enhances its energy security and economic prospects.Strategic investments by Petrobras and Ecopetrol highlight the Caribbean region's importance in Colombia's energy future.Petrobras and Ecopetrol Unveil Significant Gas Find in Colombian Waters