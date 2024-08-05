Mikael Stewart To Orchestrate Sound For The Kingston Trio At The Greek Theatre: A Masterful Homecoming

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Kingston Trio is thrilled to announce that Mikael Stewart, an industry-renowned“LIVE” sound mixer with deep personal and professional ties to the group, will oversee and mix the sound for their highly anticipated two-night engagement at the iconic Greek Theatre on August 17 and 18, 2024. Stewart, whose father, John Stewart, wrote classics like“Daydream Believer” and“Runaway Train” and who spent seven years as a cherished member of The Kingston Trio, is returning to his roots to ensure a flawless audio experience.

Mikael Stewart is no stranger to the spotlight. With 16 Emmy nominations and seven wins for his exceptional work at major events such as the Grammys, Stewart is considered one of the top sound mixers in the business. His expertise and personal connection to The Kingston Trio bring a unique depth to this special event.

Adding to the excitement, The John Stewart Band, featuring Mikael's father's enduring legacy, will take the stage on Sunday, August 18, offering fans a rare opportunity to experience the music that has influenced generations.

“Don't worry, you're among friends. It'll sound great,” Stewart assured, capturing both his confidence in the production and his warm relationship with the band.

The Kingston Trio is honored to have Mikael Stewart at the helm. Stewart blends state-of-the-art sound engineering with the heart and soul of a legendary musical family. This promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music and legacy under the stars at one of LA's most beloved venues.

The Kingston Trio is an American folk and pop music group that was pivotal in the folk revival from the late 1950s to the late 1960s. Formed in 1957, the group's clean-cut image and polished sound made folk music accessible to a broader audience, bridging the gap between traditional folk and mainstream pop.

Renowned for hits such as "Tom Dooley," a rendition of a 19th-century murder ballad, and "M.T.A.," a humorous protest song about a man trapped on Boston's subway system, The Kingston Trio's music was characterized by tight vocal harmonies, catchy melodies, and acoustic instrumentation. Their success not only brought folk music to the forefront of American popular culture but also paved the way for future folk artists and groups.

To learn more about The Kingston Trio and their "A FOLK MUSIC CELEBRATION " event, click here .

