Japan's Nikkei Index Plunged 5.65% At The Opening Of Trading
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Japanese NIKKEI index fell by 5.65% at the beginning of the
trading day amid a sharp decline in American stock markets,
Azernews reports.
In the first half hour after the opening of trading, it fell to
33,882.33 points. Quotations of Asia's largest Tokyo Stock Exchange
collapsed at the opening of trading on Monday amid a sharp decline
in quotations recorded in the United States.
This is evidenced by the auction data. In the first half hour
after the opening of trading, the key Nikkei index, reflecting
fluctuations in the share prices of 225 leading Japanese companies,
fell by 5.65% to 33,882.33 points.
Local analysts attribute the drop to negative data on the state
of the labor market in the United States, which turned out to be
worse than forecasts and put pressure on global financial
markets.
