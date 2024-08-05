عربي


Japan's Nikkei Index Plunged 5.65% At The Opening Of Trading

8/5/2024 3:25:03 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Japanese NIKKEI index fell by 5.65% at the beginning of the trading day amid a sharp decline in American stock markets, Azernews reports.

In the first half hour after the opening of trading, it fell to 33,882.33 points. Quotations of Asia's largest Tokyo Stock Exchange collapsed at the opening of trading on Monday amid a sharp decline in quotations recorded in the United States.

This is evidenced by the auction data. In the first half hour after the opening of trading, the key Nikkei index, reflecting fluctuations in the share prices of 225 leading Japanese companies, fell by 5.65% to 33,882.33 points.

Local analysts attribute the drop to negative data on the state of the labor market in the United States, which turned out to be worse than forecasts and put pressure on global financial markets.

