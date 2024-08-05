Hundreds Of Ballistic Missile Launchers Handed Over To North Korean Border Guards
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
250 launchers of new tactical ballistic missiles, which were
produced at the country's enterprises, were handed over to the DPRK
border troops, Azernews reports.
The ceremony was held in the presence of the country's leader
Kim Jong-un, and his daughter, sister, Foreign minister, and
representatives of the military command were also present at the
podium.
According to the head of the DPRK, strengthening the defense
capability is an important state matter along with improving the
lives of the population and eliminating the consequences of natural
disasters. In recent days, the DPRK has been carrying out
reconstruction work in the northwestern part of the country after
the floods.
The exact tactical and technical characteristics of the
launchers and the missiles themselves are not reported.
The DPRK has recently been actively developing new weapons,
including MLRS. In 2023, the Korean People's Army was armed with
600 mm MLRS complexes, which, according to Pyongyang, can be used
to launch tactical nuclear weapons.
MENAFN05082024000195011045ID1108519612
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.