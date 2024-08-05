New Lithuanian Envoy To Arrive In Azerbaijan Next Week
Kestutis Vaskelevicius has been appointed as Lithuania's new
ambassador to Azerbaijan by decree of President Gitanas Nauseda,
Azernews reports citing the embassy.
Vaskelevicius is set to arrive in Baku on August 12.
The appointment follows a proposal by the Lithuanian government
to the president.
Before this role, Vaskelevicius served as head of international
relations and the EU group in the government chancellery and held
various diplomatic positions at other Lithuanian embassies.
