New Lithuanian Envoy To Arrive In Azerbaijan Next Week

8/5/2024 3:25:03 PM

Kestutis Vaskelevicius has been appointed as Lithuania's new ambassador to Azerbaijan by decree of President Gitanas Nauseda, Azernews reports citing the embassy.

Vaskelevicius is set to arrive in Baku on August 12.

The appointment follows a proposal by the Lithuanian government to the president.

Before this role, Vaskelevicius served as head of international relations and the EU group in the government chancellery and held various diplomatic positions at other Lithuanian embassies.

