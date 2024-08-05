French Channels Continue Anti-Azerbaijan Rhetoric

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The Olympic Games have always been remembered as an event that
contributes to peace and calls for an end to war. However, French
television channels continue to violate these principles by
displaying Political bias. On July 26, during the opening ceremony
of the Summer Olympic Games held in Paris, the biased stance and
provocation against Baku by the "France 2" television channel was
continued by the“France24” channel.
The channel discussed the "controversial" state of human rights
in Azerbaijan, citing the“blockade” of Garabagh and the“forced”
displacement of the“Armenian population” due to the local
anti-terror operation carried out in September 2023. Despite
official Yerevan not making such a claim,“France24” referred to
the voluntary and threat-free departure of Armenians from Garabagh
as“genocide” and cited the former prosecutor of the International
Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo. The channel specifically
broadcast the former prosecutor's claim that the imprisonment of
separatists Arkadi Gukasyan, Bako Saakyan, and Arayik Harutyunyan
in Baku was illegal.
Interestingly, Ruben Vardanyan, who has played a significant
role in laundering dirty money for the Russian authorities, was
presented on the channel as a“philanthropic businessman.” However,
Western media and researchers have repeatedly presented substantial
evidence against this individual. These facts demonstrate the
extent of the French channel's support for terrorism.
It should be noted that when Azerbaijan liberated its historical
lands, it treated even the separatists, who had previously carried
out vandalism there, with maximum humanitarianism. The Azerbaijani
government offered citizenship to the Armenian population that
later settled in Garabagh and ensured the safe return to Armenia of
those who rejected the offer. To speak of forced displacement in
this context is hypocritical because the real genocide occurred 30
years ago in Khojaly and Meshali during Armenian attacks. As a
result of these acts, 1 million Azerbaijanis were expelled from
their lands, and the fate of nearly 4,000 Azerbaijanis remains
unknown. It is expected that France and other hypocritical states
pursuing pro-Armenian policies would deny these facts.
Currently, France does not intend to cease its provocative
activities against Azerbaijan and is interested in using all
events-including the Olympic Games in Paris and the COP29 to be
held in Baku-for its own malicious purposes. It should be noted
that the International Olympic Committee has apologized to
Azerbaijan for the remarks made by the“France2” television channel
correspondent during the commentary on the opening ceremony of the
Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games. The letter stated that such words
contradict the principles and values promoted by the International
Olympic Committee through sports and the Olympic Games. Therefore,
the responsible organizations and individuals have been contacted,
and the working principles and protocols of the IOC have been
reminded to prevent such incidents in the future. However, the
French government has not yet made a statement to Azerbaijan
regarding these provocative actions and continues to carry biased
policies into sports.
It should be noted that during the opening ceremony of the
Olympic Games, France intentionally mispronounced the names of
countries, called Armenia a friend, presented Azerbaijan as an
aggressor, and displayed scenes that insulted and humiliated world
Christianity. This was perceived as a lack of culture and mockery
of religious values by world Christians. The opening ceremony of
the Paris Olympics was also criticized by well-known figures around
the world.
Official Paris demonstrated that it is not pursuing far-sighted
political or diplomatic policies. The Azerbaijani government,
however, does not take the provocations by a country like France
seriously. It should be noted that the Armenian army, supported and
armed by France for years, could not withstand the Azerbaijani army
for even two months and faced a disgraceful defeat. Undoubtedly,
the intentions of countries like France to drag Azerbaijan into war
and present it as an aggressor state before the international
community will result in the Armenian army facing another
defeat.
