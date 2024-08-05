Cholera Recorded In Three Cities Of Crimea - Occupiers Are Trying To Hide Epidemic

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An outbreak of cholera has been recorded in three cities of the temporarily occupied Crimea - Simferopol, Dzhankoy and Feodosia - which the administration is trying to hide.

This was reported on by the Presidential Mission in Crimea, Ukrinform reports.

"In Crimea , in Simferopol, Dzhankoy and Feodosia, an outbreak of cholera was recorded, which the occupation administration is trying to hide," the statement said.

It is noted that earlier there was information about the closure of beaches in Feodosia due to a sewage collector breakdown and sewage discharge into the sea, which could lead to an outbreak of the disease.

A number of media outlets reported that a cholera epidemic has been going on in Crimea since mid-June this year, which the occupation authorities have been concealing. It was noted that Roszdravnadzor received a collective letter of complaint from doctors of a Simferopol hospital. They demanded to check and provide documents on the lack of provision of medicines and personal protective equipment for hospital staff during the "epidemic spread of cholera, starting from June 2024 to the present".

Earlier, the Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov said that the epidemiological situation in the temporarily occupied Crimea is extremely dangerous and could deteriorate significantly at any time.

