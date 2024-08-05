NATO Instructors Train Ukrainian Military To Operate Leopard Tanks In Poland
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At a military training ground in Poland, Ukrainian tankers are taught the use and maintenance of the powerful Leopard 2A4 main battle tank by NATO instructors.
The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
The training is part of the European Union EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) and is intended to support the Ukrainian army in its defense against Russia.
The Ukrainian tankers are being trained under the guidance of instructors from NATO member states Poland and Norway.
“The Leopard 2A4 main battle tank is the mainstay of many NATO armies, including Norway and Poland, whose instructors aim to give the Ukrainian trainees the ability to become more self-sufficient in their training,” the statement says.
NATO members continue to step up their support, agreeing at the Washington summit to provide 40 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine next year.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Spain has begun transferring a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, which includes ten Leopard 2A4 battle tanks.
Photo: screenshot from the video
