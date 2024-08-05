Weapons For Military And Battlefield Situation: Zelensky Hears Reports By Umerov, Syrskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It is fundamentally important to minimize the time between the announcement of aid packages and their use on the frontline.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his address , Ukrinform reports.

"I have received several important reports. In the morning, of Defense [Rustem] Umerov reported on support packages for Ukraine. The absolute priority is to provide our warriors with weapons, and I am grateful to all our partners who are really delivering what they promised on time. We are truly committed to minimizing the time between the announcement of the packages and their use on the frontline. We are now preparing new packages that can strengthen Ukraine's position this fall," Zelensky said.

He added that today he heard a report by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi who is now directly on the front lines, in the combat brigades, on the ground, determining the specific needs of Ukrainian brigades and assessing the situation in each direction.

"It is very important that commanders of all levels – including the highest – have direct contact with the front, and be there with the warriors who are performing the most difficult tasks. Much has already been done in this regard, and I am grateful to every commander who is truly there with their soldiers," Zelensky said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine