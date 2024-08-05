Award-Winning Journalist And Beloved Author Janet Zappala Launches New Website And Announces Storytime Event In Del Mar

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Janet Zappala, an acclaimed journalist and beloved children's author, is excited to announce the launch of her new website, , and an upcoming storytime event at DIESEL, A Bookstore in Del Mar.

Janet Zappala's new website serves as a comprehensive hub for fans and readers to stay updated on her latest works, events, and initiatives. The site offers detailed information on her award-winning books, including "Guapo's Great Rescue," recipient of the 2024 Family Choice Award. Visitors can also learn about Janet's advocacy for animal rescue, with part of the book proceeds supporting these efforts.

“I couldn't be more excited to publish my second children's book, 'Guapo's Great Rescue', and thrilled with our just-received Family Choice Award,” says Janet Zappala.“This gentle giant remains close to my heart and has offered me a wonderful opportunity to speak to children about kindness and compassion, all based on true animal rescue stories.”

Janet's hope is that Guapo becomes a household name and has his own TV show about teaching children well.

Join Janet for a Special Reading of "Guapo's Great Rescue" at DIESEL, A Bookstore

,

Date: Thursday, August 8

Time: 2:00 pm

Location: DIESEL, A Bookstore, Del Mar

Admission: Free

This event promises to be a heartwarming experience for children and adults alike. Janet will read from her latest children's book, "Guapo's Great Rescue," a touching narrative about compassion and friendship at the Come Back Ranch Animal Sanctuary. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Janet, purchase signed copies of her book, and learn more about her mission to support animal welfare.

