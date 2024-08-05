Woman Gives Birth To 4 Kids In Jaipur

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Aug 6 (IANS) A woman has given birth to four children here in a hospital, who are being kept under medical observation as they reportedly had difficulty in breathing, officials said.

Two of the four children born are boys and the other two are girls.

Hospital Superintendent Asha Verma said: "Santosh Prajapati, 21, a resident of Dausa, was admitted to Unit-6 of the hospital on August 4. On Monday morning, at around 8 a.m., the woman gave birth to four children through normal delivery."

Due to the low weight of the children, they have been kept under special medical observation.

Of the four children, two weigh one kg each, while one weighs 700 gm and the other 930 gm.

The doctor said: "The woman is healthy now, however, the children are having some difficulty breathing."

"The woman also complained of anaemia during pregnancy. She is being treated in this hospital," he added.

The NICU in-charge and paediatrician Vishnu Agrawal said, "All four children are currently admitted to the NICU unit and are on oxygen support. Because the delivery was premature, the children have low weight."

The children are being given the best medical treatment so that they can become normal soon, Agrawal added.