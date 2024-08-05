DIPA Embraces Innovative Waste Treatment Initiative: A Leap Towards Sustainable Digital Infrastructure

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) supports the government's groundbreaking waste initiatives designed to transform India's landscape. These efforts are crucial for the sustainable growth of digital infrastructure. India has set an ambitious goal of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and net zero by 2070. As a significant energy consumer, the is committed to expanding the use of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydro power, as well as innovative initiatives like utilizing biodegradable materials as energy sources.



By embracing renewable energy, the telecom sector will further accelerate the progress of connectivity and digital infrastructure. The new waste treatment initiatives convert biodegradable waste into a clean, efficient fuel source, addressing waste management issues and providing a sustainable alternative to traditional energy sources. The resulting fuel has low ash content and uniform density, making it an ideal replacement for more expensive energy sources, enhancing both energy efficiency and sustainability, and reducing operational costs by 30%. The waste-to-energy process is completed within 48 hours, minimizing environmental impact, emitting no hazardous gases, and improving air quality.



CMES Green, a leader in renewable energy solutions, has developed the Highly Densified Stalk (HDS) technology, which is integral to the waste treatment – energy process. DIPA is considering including CMES Green in the association as one of its members to meet the needs of IP1 and the energy sector, aiming to position India as a global leader in both telecom and energy. This initiative sets a precedent for sustainable industry growth.

