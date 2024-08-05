Bangladesh's Army Chief Says Consultations Afoot To Form Interim Government

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Dhaka: Bangladesh's chief, Waker-Uz-Zaman, announced Monday the beginning of consultations to form an interim to run the country's affairs, after Prime Hasina Wazed tendered her resignation.

This was announced by Bangladesh's army chief, Gen. Waker-uz-Zaman, following his meeting with leaders of various parties, according to the National News Agency of Bangladesh.

Waker-uz-Zaman affirmed that, henceforth, all state affairs will be run by the interim government, pointing out that consultations to form the interim government are due to start, immediately, with the President of the country.

Bangladesh's army chief vowed to protect lives and property, calling on the people of Bangladesh to trust the army and armed forces in restoring peace and enforcing the law. Also, he urged them to cooperate with the armed forces and refrain from subversion, fighting and clashes and remain patient for a while to solve the crisis that engulfs the country.

The country suffered a lot, the economy was damaged, and many people were killed, Waker-uz-Zaman said, underlining that the imposed curfew will be left once situation is improved, as curfew and state of emergency will be no longer needed, as well, he emphasized.

He acknowledged that he issued orders to the army and police personnel to refrain from firing, expressing hope that the situation would improve with transition to better conditions.