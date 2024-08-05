CADCA Receives 2024 Power Of Associations Silver Award For Blue Ribbon Coalition Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CADCA has been recognized as a Power of Associations Silver Award winner by the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) for its successful Blue Ribbon Coalition initiative.

The Blue Ribbon Coalition (BRC) program is the first community credential awarded to coalitions that have produced positive community outcomes in substance misuse prevention. Established by CADCA's Evaluation and Research division, it is nationally recognized by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, and state and local governments.

The BRC program helps sustain the effectiveness of community coalitions, encourages continued use of the best practices they developed during the CADCA-provided National Coalition Academy training, elevates the importance of coalition work, and works to address the broader societal issue of substance misuse.

The sustainment of best practices not only helps coalitions on the local level but has a positive effect on the broader community-led movement in substance misuse prevention and ladders up to the national efforts to stem the tide of substance misuse.

"Congratulations to CADCA for exemplifying the impact associations have on the industries and professions they represent, and on society at large," said ASAE President and CEO Michelle Mason, FASAE, CAE . "It's always so incredibly satisfying to see associations going above and beyond their everyday mission to change the world. We're very proud to spotlight this award-winning initiative."

"We are deeply honored to receive this award from ASAE," said CADCA President and CEO Barrye L. Price, Ph.D. "At CADCA, our mission is to equip coalitions with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to create healthier, safer, and stronger communities. This award not only acknowledges our efforts but also reinforces our guiding principle that the best way to effect real change is through locally run and administered community coalitions. We remain committed to advancing our mission and making a meaningful impact on global scale."

To learn more about CADCA's Blue Ribbon Coalition program, visit .

About CADCA

CADCA harnesses the power of associations to stem the tide of substance misuse and create safer, healthier, and stronger communities. Since 1992, CADCA has demonstrated that when all sectors of a community come together, social change happens. Our association represents over 7,000 community coalitions that involve individuals from key sectors including schools, law enforcement, youth, parents, healthcare, media, tribal communities, and others. We have members in every U.S. state and territory and more than 30 countries around the world.

About The Power of Associations Awards

ASAE's Power of Associations Awards recognize the association community's economic and societal contributions locally, nationally and globally. ASAE will celebrate The Power of Associations Award recipients during its annual Summit Awards Dinner on September 24, 2024, at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC.

