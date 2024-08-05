Flowerbulb.Eu Offers Ways To Revamp Lawns' Reputations With Spring Flowering Bulbs For Wildlife

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bulb Lawn

Bulb Lawn 1

Bulb Lawn 2

Bulb Lawn 3

Bulb Lawn 4

Extend the Gardening Season and Help Pollinators by Planting Bulbs Now

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lawns often get a bad rap for not benefiting wildlife or biodiversity. But with a little effort, and this new planting method, it's easy to transform a lawn into a thriving wildlife haven that blooms year after year in early spring. And the best part is it only takes one Saturday morning to it. Flowerbulb has all the information needed to get started with this new way of bulb planting.Planting a bulb lawn, with small, very early-blooming bulbs that are planted close together right through the grass in the yard is the newest and easiest way to garden. The bulbs bloom long before the grass wakes up, thus providing an essential early-season food source for pollinators when very little else is blooming. The lawn is mowed later than usual to ensure the bulb foliage has time to die back and nourish the bulbs for the following year. It's not quite a 'No-Mow May' lawn, but it certainly cuts back on mowing.There are so many compelling reasons to try this new bulb planting method. Flowerbulb outlines five compelling reasons to try a bulb lawn this fall:Create a Pollinator Paradise: Spring-flowering bulbs provide early-season pollen and nectar for pollinators. Single-flowering bulbs allow insects to easily access the pollen and nectar.Plant Once and Done: Choose naturalizing bulbs like daffodils, crocuses, grape hyacinths, and snowdrops. These bulbs multiply yearly, bringing more blooms over time, making them a good investment.Vibrant Early Spring Colors: Bulb lawns add a wave of colors and textures to the early spring garden when few other plants are blooming. With many varieties available, it's easy to find colors, shapes, and sizes to suit any gardening style.Naturally Deer-Resistant: Bulbs like daffodils, snowdrops, and grape hyacinths are naturally deer-resistant, and an excellent choice for gardens visited by deer.Minimal Maintenance, Maximum Rewards: After planting, water the bulbs once. Typically, rainfall will suffice for their growth, with additional watering only needed during dry periods. Plus, bulb lawns require less frequent mowing than traditional grass, so there is more time for garden enjoyment. Planting a bulb lawn this fall is a simple yet impactful way to enhance a garden's beauty and support local wildlife.With a bulb auger connected to a cordless drill, hundreds of bulbs can be planted in a few hours. Plant small bulbs about 3” deep and cover entirely with soil. Fertilize with organic bulb fertilizer and water well. Grass repairs quickly, but a light top dressing of grass seed provides extra insurance.When to plant:Spring-flowering bulbs should be planted in the fall before the first frost. The recommended planting time for each zone is below..September to October - Zones 4 and 5.October to early November - Zones 6 and 7.November to early December - Zones 8 and 9, using pre-chilled bulbsKeep in mindWhen planning a bulb lawn, there are some factors to consider. Be sure to plant the bulbs in a low-traffic area where they will not be disturbed while blooming. Also, be sure the location receives ample sunlight. While some bulbs can grow in the shade, most thrive in full sun to light shade. Additionally, planting in well-draining soil, free of standing water, is essential for proper growth. Bulb lawns may not thrive in heavily fertilized or irrigated lawns. Visit Flowerbulb for inspiration and education.Flowerbulb is a promotional agency for the flower bulb sector. Their goal is to educate and inspire new and experienced gardeners. They do not sell flower bulbs; they encourage consumers to visit their local retailer. High-resolution images are available royalty-free when citing FlowerBulbs as the source. Visit for more information.Garden Media Group ignites buzz for clients, offers innovative public relations campaigns, and secures top media placements and partnerships. The boutique PR and marketing firm is known as the best in the home and garden, horticulture, outdoor living, and lawn and landscape industries. Its annual Garden Trends Report is among the most published trade and consumer news garden studies.Disclaimer: Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

PeggyAnne Montgomery

Garden Media Group

+1 610-444-3040

...