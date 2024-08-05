Where Is Soft Landing?

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) slide on non-farm payrolls revealing way weaker than expected, was outdone just by Russell 2000. Continuing in the "bad data are bad, and will be sold into" turn, was smashed as well. What's though key, is that consumer discretionaries and with the dollar are now waking up to correct appreciation of recession risks ahead, with all that means for retail sales, margins and corporate earnings.

Some market breadth indicators and equal weighted S&P 500 though offer glimmer of hope for some relief rally in the week ahead. Big picture, it's about the uncertainty if the economy is heading into recession already now, or whether the consequences of weak job market (rising unemployment) will be averted by aggressive rate cutting.

As I wrote in Friday's extensive analysis before VIX surpassed the 21-22 spike target (I'm republishing also the long analytical post from our channel Friday so as to highlight it's about economic prospects being reevaluated rather than BoJ hike consequence for yen carry trade - if that unwind would be the major issue already now, we wouldn't have seen such a bid in long-dated Treasuries and 10y yield merely 3.79%). Bare minimum, now we have not 3 but 4 rate cuts this year (100bp altogether priced in, and 50bp Sep and Nov cuts becoming the mainstream expectation after this NFPs flop, and then there is Dec), with fears over asset valuations and future earnings reigning supreme.

With unemployment rate at 4.3% (beating expectations by 0.2%), this is roughly where it's usually starting to rise faster in the months ahead as temps and overtime go-tos have been depleted already. And this is after arguing for a cushion in bad NFPs not being that bad thanks to overstating the Beryl impact and not too high government hiring this month.

What's though been the key sectoral chart highlighting Friday's reaction to deteriorating job market - the feat being that retail sales get on the chopping block next? Consumer discretionaries.

Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed via keeping my tab open at all times (notifications on aren't enough) - combine with subscribing to my Youtube channel , and of course Telegram that always delivers my extra calls (head off to Twitter to talk to me there), but getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox is the bedrock.

So, make sure you're signed up for the free newsletter and make use of both Twitter and Telegram - benefit and find out why I'm the most blocked market analyst and trader on Twitter .

Let's move right into the charts (all courtesy of ).

Tired of seeing those red boxes instead of way more valuable information? Try the premium services based on what and how you trade.

Thank you for having read today's free analysis, which is a small part of my site's daily premium Monica's Trading Signals covering all the markets you're used to (stocks, bonds, gold, silver, miners, oil, copper, cryptos), and of the daily premium Monica's Stock Signals presenting stocks and bonds only. Both publications feature real-time trade calls and intraday updates. Forget not the lively intraday Telegram channels for indices, stocks, gold and oil - here is how you can join any advantageous combination of these .

Go beyond the free Monica's Insider Club serving instant publishing notifications and other content useful for making your own trade moves.

Turn notifications on, and have my Twitter profile (tweets only) opened in a fresh tab so as not to miss a thing - such as extra intraday opportunities. Thanks for all your support that makes this great ride possible!

Thank you,

Monica Kingsley

Stock Trading Signals

Gold Trading Signals

Oil Trading Signals

Copper Trading Signals

Bitcoin Trading Signals



...

All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.