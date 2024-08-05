Fujian Delegation Visits Saudi Arabia For Economic And Trade Exchanges Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) FUZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 August 2024 - From August 1 to 3, the Delegation of Fujian visited Saudi Arabia.



The Delegation of Fujian had in-depth exchanges with officials from the Saudi of Energy, Ministry of Investment, Ministry of Media, and other relevant departments, and introduced the economic and social development of Fujian.



Zhou Zuyi, Secretary of Fujian Provincial Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of Fujian Provincial People's expressed that Fujian is willing to work with Saudi Arabia to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries. Taking the high-quality joint construction of BRI as an opportunity, Fujian will deeply align with Saudi Arabia's "Vision 2030" and carry out cooperation to achieve common development. Standing at a new starting point, it is necessary to further expand the scale of investment and trade cooperation, jointly guide and encourage enterprises from both sides to step up market development efforts, and carry out cooperation in industrial investment, infrastructure, high-tech, cross-border e-commerce, and other areas. Efforts will be made to further deepen the cooperation throughout the entire petrochemical industry chain, and promote the acceleration of the landing and construction of existing cooperation projects. We will further expand cooperation in new energy, digital economy, and other areas, to leverage the industrial advantages of both sides, and jointly cultivate new quality productive forces.



During this visit to Saudi Arabia, the Delegation of Fujian successively met and exchanged with the main persons in charge of companies such as the Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), the Saudi International Electricity and Water Company, and the Saudi National Petroleum Company (Saudi Aramco), to further advance cooperation between the two sides and witness the signing of related projects. The heads of the enterprises expressed that they will always regard Fujian as an important strategic cooperation area, by increasing investment, expanding project layout, and promoting tangible results in various fields of cooperation.



Fujian is regarded as the eastern starting point of the ancient Maritime Silk Road and the core area of the 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road. Saudi Arabia is one of the earliest countries to actively participate in the "Belt and Road" Initiative(BRI). Although the two places are thousands of miles apart, the Silk Road has closely connected and brought them together.







