New Delhi Hosts Two-Week 'VIRAASAT' Exhibition For National Handloom Day

New Delhi, Aug 5 (KNN India) A two-week titled "VIRAASAT" commenced on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Handloom Haat in Janpath, New Delhi, to commemorate the 10th National Handloom Day.

The event, organised by the National Handloom Development Corporation Ltd (NHDC) under the of Textiles, of India, is scheduled to conclude on August 16, 2024.

The exhibition, open daily from 11 am to 8 pm, showcases handloom products from various regions of India. It features 75 stalls where handloom weavers and artisans can directly retail their products.

Additional activities include curated displays of exquisite handlooms, workshops on natural dyes and design, live loom demonstrations, folk dances, and regional cuisine offerings.

National Handloom Day, observed annually on August 7 since 2015, commemorates the launch of the Swadeshi Movement in 1905. The day aims to honour the handloom weaving community and highlight its contribution to India's socio-economic development.

In a recent episode of "Mann ki Baat," Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the widespread impact of handloom artisans and encouraged citizens to share photos of local products on social media using the hashtag '#MyProductMyPride'.

The handloom sector, employing approximately 35 lakh people, is recognised as a symbol of India's cultural heritage. It is known for unique products such as Banarasi, Jamdani, and Patola, which attract global attention for their distinctive weaves and designs.

The government has implemented various schemes to promote high-quality handloom products, aiming to improve market opportunities and earnings for the handloom community. These initiatives also seek to guarantee the authenticity of handcrafted products to buyers.

As the exhibition continues, it is expected to provide a platform for artisans to showcase their skills and potentially expand their market reach, aligning with the government's efforts to sustain and develop the handloom sector.

