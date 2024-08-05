Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Resigns And Flees Country As Protesters Storm Palace

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Aug 5 (NDTV) – Bangladesh Prime Hasina has resigned and left the capital Dhaka amid violent protests demanding her resignation, a source close to the embattled leader told the news agency AFP.

“She and her sister have left Ganabhaban (the Prime Minister's official residence) for a safer place,” the source told AFP.

“She wanted to record a speech. But she could not get an opportunity to do that,” the source said.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters defied curfew, marching on the capital's streets and later storming the Prime Minister's palace. Visuals showed crowds running into the premier's official residence in Dhaka, waving to the camera as they celebrated.

Soldiers and police with armoured vehicles in Dhaka had barricaded routes to Ms Hasina's office with barbed wire, AFP reporters said, but vast crowds flooded the streets, tearing down barriers.

