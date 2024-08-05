Steve Dunn's Home-Run Hit“Pug, Fireball, And Company” Took Center Stage In Times Square

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TIMES SQUARE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Steve Dunn , esteemed author and historian, achieved a monumental milestone as his latest book,“Pug, Fireball, and Company : 116 Years of Professional Baseball in Des Moines, Iowa” was prominently featured in Times Square, New York City. This accolade marks a significant recognition of Dunn's dedication to preserving and sharing the rich history of baseball in Des Moines, Iowa.“Pug, Fireball, and Company: 116 Years of Professional Baseball in Des Moines, Iowa” delves deep into the captivating narrative of baseball in Des Moines, chronicling 116 years of triumphs, challenges, and the enduring spirit of the sport within the community. Dunn's meticulous research and passionate storytelling have brought to life the unforgettable moments and personalities that have shaped the local baseball scene over more than a century.The book's feature in Times Square serves as a testament to its cultural and historical significance, reaching a global audience and garnering attention for its insightful portrayal of a community deeply intertwined with America's favorite pastime. Dunn's work has not only resonated with baseball enthusiasts but also with historians, academics, and readers eager to explore the intricate tapestry of regional baseball history.Throughout his career, Steve Dunn has been a dedicated advocate for preserving local sports history. His previous works have received acclaim for their meticulous research, engaging narratives, and profound cultural insights.“Pug, Fireball, and Company: 116 Years of Professional Baseball in Des Moines, Iowa” continues this tradition, offering readers a comprehensive exploration of how baseball has evolved alongside the growth of Des Moines, capturing the essence of the city's identity through the lens of its beloved sport.Reflecting on this milestone, Dunn expressed deep gratitude to his readers, supporters, and the Des Moines baseball community. He emphasized the importance of preserving and sharing local histories that hold significant cultural and communal value.“Seeing 'Pug, Fireball, and Company: 116 Years of Professional Baseball in Des Moines, Iowa' featured in Times Square is a dream come true,” Dunn remarked.“It's an honor to share the incredible history of Des Moines baseball with such a broad audience. This book is a tribute to the countless players, fans, and community members who have madethe sport what it is today.”Steve Dunn's feature in Times Square represents a crowning achievement in his career, reaffirming his status as a preeminent chronicler of Des Moines's baseball legacy. As readers and enthusiasts continue to discover the captivating tale woven within“Pug, Fireball, and Company: 116 Years of Professional Baseball in Des Moines, Iowa,” Dunn's legacy as a storyteller and historian is sure to endure, leaving an indelible mark on the literary and cultural landscape of baseball history.“Pug, Fireball, and Company: 116 Years of Professional Baseball in Des Moines, Iowa” is now available on Amazon. For any baseball fan looking for more information regarding the book's purchase, visitAbout Steve DunnSteve Dunn has spent the past ten years of his life immersed in Des Moines baseball history. In addition to writing for several Midwest publications over the years,“Pug, Fireball, and Company: 116 Years of Professional Baseball in Des Moines, Iowa” represents the culmination of Steve Dunn's decade-long effort to produce the definitive retrospective on professional baseball in Iowa's capital city.

