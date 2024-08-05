Luxury Living In Studio City: Lynn Teschner Of Rodeo Realty Presents A Celebrity-Owned Oasis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3389 Wrightview Place

STUDIO CITY, CA, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Discover your oasis near the top of the Hills, perched on a flat corner lot within a quiet double cul-de-sac. Listed at $2,500,000, this one-story residence offers an unparalleled living experience in a prestigious celebrity enclave. Currently owned by Australian Bren Foster, known for his roles in "The Young and the Restless" and his latest film“Life After Fighting” , this home is perfect for anyone looking to own a piece of Hollywood history.

Spanning 2,785 square feet, this residence features an inviting open floor plan with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The large dining area, gourmet kitchen equipped with Thermador and Viking appliances, and a cozy den with a large screen TV create a perfect setting for entertaining. The oversized primary suite includes a home gym, while the second bedroom offers an ensuite bathroom. The third bedroom, overlooking the beautiful backyard, is ideal for a home office.

The totally private backyard is an entertainer's paradise, featuring a stunning swimming pool and lush landscaping, including apple, avocado, peach, lime, and grapefruit trees. Enjoy sunbathing in total privacy or host gatherings in this serene outdoor space. Recent renovations include a totally resurfaced swimming pool, resurfaced just last year, and upgrades to the HVAC system, roof, and gas lines, ensuring comfort and energy efficiency.

Located in the brilliantly developed neighborhood of Studio City Hills, with all underground utilities, this home is just moments from iconic Mulholland Drive, Ventura Blvd, and the allure of Universal Studios Hollywood. The area is home to many entertainment executives due to its close proximity to major studios, including CBS and Universal Pictures.

Representing celebrities is Lynn's specialty. With over 20 years of experience managing real estate for high-profile clients in the LA market, Rodeo Realty agent, Lynn Teschner , offers unparalleled expertise and discretion. Private showings are available by appointment.

Don't miss this opportunity to embrace the luxury of celebrity living in a home that feels like a vacation every day. This property is priced to allow for personal touches and interior enhancements, making it a perfect canvas for your dream home.

Gianni Cardinale

Rodeo Realty Inc.

+1 310-471-2600

email us here