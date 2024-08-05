ACES Quality Management EVP Of Compliance Amanda Phillips Selected As A 2024 Insider By Housingwire Magazine

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) DENVER, Colo., Aug. 5, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - ACES Quality Management ® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the services industry, has announced its Executive Vice President (EVP) of Compliance Amanda Phillips has been named a 2024 Insider in HousingWire Magazine's annual award program.







Image caption: ACES Quality Management EVP of Compliance, Amanda Phillips.

With more than a decade of experience, Phillips leads a team of compliance experts responsible for updating the ACES Compliance NewsHub , a free online repository delivering the latest financial credit and compliance news. Last year, Amanda's team completed:



272 regulatory publication reviews;

415 news articles for the ACES Compliance NewsHub; and 147 compliance calendar items and notifications for ACES users.

Most recently, Phillips led the compliance efforts in developing ACES PROTECT® , an a la carte suite of automated federal and state regulatory compliance tests available within the ACES platform. Phillips' efforts have expanded ACES customers' auditing capacity by increasing audit speeds by over 50% and improving revenue retention through greater visibility across multiple lines of business.

Phillips and the compliance team also manage a complex set of questionnaires covering the eligibility and regulatory compliance for mortgage lending and servicing, along with multiple specialty questionnaires for consumer lending, call monitoring, the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA), fraud and more. Last year, Amanda and the team expanded the ACES Managed Questionnaires to include state-level compliance questions. In 2023, the compliance team made 9,131 additions and edits to ACES Managed Questionnaires. Phillips is also a regular speaker on compliance and regulatory issues for CUNA, ACUMA and MBA workshops and the ACES QC Now Webinar Series .

“Mandy is a key contributor to the ACES team and so deserving of this spotlight. Regardless of the forum, she is always committed to providing the industry with valuable and up-to-date content on current and upcoming regulatory requirements,” said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier.“Mandy's leadership and compliance expertise is the grease to ACES' wheels of making continual updates and improvements to our platform. From the small lender in a singular state to enterprise level, ACES Quality Control is able to serve a variety of professionals with Mandy's compliance expertise and leadership.”

“The HousingWire Insiders honorees are the operational leaders who are the backbones of their organizations - driving innovation and efficiency and creating opportunities for their organizations,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media.“By improving user experiences, identifying market opportunities, and developing efficient processes, these outstanding individuals are propelling their organizations toward sustained growth and excellence.”

The 2024 Insiders have been carefully selected by HousingWire's selection committee based on their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies and the industry as a whole. This year, 70 operational leaders in housing who are working behind the scenes to drive their companies and clients forward were selected. To view the complete list of 2024 HousingWire Insiders recipients, visit .

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation's most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control Software® to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:



60% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;

8 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 retail banks; and 3 of the top 5 credit unions in the United States.

Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit or call 1-800-858-1598.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market, and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. We are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision.

Because housing is too important for narrow perspectives and missed connections. Informed housing leaders are better housing leaders. A connected housing industry is a better housing industry. And the full picture always reveals new opportunities.

