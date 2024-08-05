Novoaglobal® Reminds Drivers Of The Dangers Of Red Light Running During Stop On Red Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Red Light Safety Cameras Are an Effective Way to Discourage Red Light Running and Change Driver Behavior

- Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobalORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NovoaGlobal, Inc. a leading provider of advanced traffic safety enforcement technology, reminds drivers of the dangers of running a red light during National Stop On Red Week. The Federal Highway Administration (FHA) established National Stop on Red Week in 1995 to educate the public about the importance of stopping at red lights. This event is a nationwide reminder that stopping at red lights isn't just about avoiding a ticket but protecting lives from the severity of traffic collisions. The week is also intended to encourage drivers to prioritize road safety and obey traffic laws.In 2022, according to the Insurance Industry for Highway Safety (IIHS), red light running resulted in the deaths of 1,149 people, and the injury of an estimated 107,000 people. Half of those killed were pedestrians, bicyclists and people in other vehicles who were hit by the red-light runners.“Red Light running crashes are completely preventable. The T-bone collisions that result from red light running destroy lives and cost millions of dollars. Speeding, aggressive driving, impatience and distraction are the reasons for red light running and due to the crash angles it's rarely the driver who suffers but the occupants in the other car, pedestrians and cyclists,” said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal, Inc.According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) , T-bone accidents, also known as side-impact collisions, are very dangerous and can be fatal. T-bone accidents can be deadly because the sides of a car are less protected than the front and rear ends and passengers are often close to the point of impact.The Federal Highway Administration reminds us that the consequences of red light running are:.Receiving ticket and moving violation on your record.Damage to your vehicle.Higher insurance costs.A lengthy, expensive hospital stay and recovery from injury.Irreversible consequences if you injure or kill someone elseNovoaGlobal's red light photo enforcement programs encourage safer driving, and its red light photo enforcement programs are deemed a force multiplier across the United States. Since law enforcement officers cannot be expected to be at every intersection enforcing red light traffic laws, NovoaGlobal's Red Light-Safe photo enforcement programs provide a tool for cities to enforce the traffic laws while changing driver behavior. City officials install cameras at the most dangerous red light intersections. Research shows that red light cameras reduce violations and injury crashes, especially the violent front-into-side, T-bone, crashes most associated with red light running.Automated enforcement does not require traffic stops, and well-designed programs can improve safety for all road users in a neutral manner. Traffic safety cameras reduce the rate of fatal red-light running crashes and have a collateral effect of reducing all fatal crashes at signalized intersections.What can citizens do to protect themselves and loved ones from red light runners? Intersections can be dangerous - when the light turns green, look in all directions for red-light runners before proceeding whether driving, cycling or walking. Don't race through a yellow light! Know that a yellow light at an intersection should last long enough that a vehicle traveling at the posted speed can either: apply the brakes and comfortably and safely decelerate to a stop prior to reaching the front of the intersection or maintain the same speed and safely clear the intersection.“This Stop on Red Week, let us commit to creating a safer community by obeying speed limits so you have time and space to stop prior to entering the intersection. At a red light, be prepared to Stop on Red. We know red light photo enforcement works. We know it changes driver behavior. We also know running a red light is preventable. Make the commitment today to stop on red so everyone gets home safely,” said Lofstedt, NovoaGlobal President and CEO.

