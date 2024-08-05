Web3mediabreaks Blockchain Futurist Conference Shares Top 10 Reasons To Attend Upcoming Event

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Blockchain Futurist is this year's must-attend Web3 event, and a recent press release shares the top reasons for being part of the Aug. 13–14, 2024, gathering. Those reasons include everything from being the largest Web3 event in Canada -

with more than 10,000 attendees, 250-plus speakers and 150 partners -

to including a massive cabana networking opportunity and dozens of scheduled meet-up opportunities. The two-day event also features two hackathons: the ETHToronto Hackathon and ETHWomen, the largest female-driven hackathon in the world. In addition, the event is being held during Canada's Crypto Week, with more than 50 other events also taking place in Toronto the same week of the conference.

About Blockchain Futurist Conference

Untraceable's Blockchain Futurist Conference is the largest and most high-profile blockchain & cryptocurrency event in Canada. Like no other conference, this annual event is tailored to foster engagement from its participants with hands on technology weaved into every aspect of the conference. The event brings together a global audience of attendees with startups, investors, developers, enterprise leaders, financial institutions, researchers, academics and emerging tech pioneers to build the future.​ For more information, visit the company's website at

.

