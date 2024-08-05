

Elmos welcomes its new apprentices and dual students High-quality apprenticeship opportunities in the high-tech sector at the main location in Dortmund Dortmund, August 5, 2024: Elmos SE, a leading of automotive mixed-signal semiconductors, is happy to welcome 10 new apprentices and four dual students to the company. This brings the total number of apprentices and dual students at Elmos to 43. Elmos offers a wide range of apprenticeship opportunities at its Dortmund site. These include four dual study programs and eight technical and commercial apprenticeships. The apprenticeship areas include: IT specialist (f/m/d) in system integration, IT specialist (f/m/d) in application development, electronics technician for operating technology (f/m/d), physics laboratory technician (f/m/d), industrial clerk (f/m/d), commercial clerk (f/m/d) for office management, commercial clerk (f/m/d) for digitalization management, specialist (f/m/d) for warehouse logistics as well as dual students (f/m/d) for business administration, dual students (f/m/d) for informatics, dual students (f/m/d) for electrical engineering and dual students (f/m/d) for information technology. Elmos attaches great importance to high-quality apprenticeships and supports apprentices and dual students in optimally developing and promote their skills. The company is proud of the numerous awards its apprentices have received from the Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK), including honors at state and national level. A particular highlight at Elmos is the“Inner Engineering” program. It offers apprentices and dual students the opportunity to realize their full potential and develop their personalities in order to unfold, promote and challenge their skills at an early stage. In addition, several joint team events are organized to strengthen team spirit and team work. The apprenticeship programs at Elmos are designed to give apprentices and dual students a wide range of insights into various professional fields in the high-tech industry. Accompanied by experienced trainers and apprenticeship officers, they undergo first-class training that optimally prepares them for their professional future. “Our new apprentices and dual students will play an active role in shaping the future of our company. We are proud to be able to offer them a first-class apprenticeship that not only provides them with specialist knowledge, but also promotes their personal development. A start at Elmos offers an excellent foundation for a successful and future-proof career in the high-tech industry,” says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. Contact

Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For 40 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient and rear light as well as intuitive HMI.

