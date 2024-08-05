Invitation: Straumann Group 2024 Half-Year Results Webcast
Invitation: Straumann Group 2024 half-year results webcast
05.08.2024 / 13:30 CET/CEST
Date : Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Time : 09:30 – 10:30 a.m. CEST
Straumann Group will publish its 2024 half-year results on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 , at approximately 7:00 a.m. CEST through the usual channels.
The live Audio webcast is aimed at investors, financial analysts and journalists. The Group's top management will review the performance and answer questions. The presentation and Q&A session will be held in English.
The webcast can be accessed via and a recording will be available afterwards.
If you intend to ask a question during the Q&A, we kindly ask you to pre-register for the conference call through this link . We also recommend that you download the presentation file in advance using the direct link in the media release on before joining the conference call.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.