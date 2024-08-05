Invitation: Straumann Group 2024 half-year results webcast

Straumann Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Sales Result

Date : Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Time : 09:30 – 10:30 a.m. CEST

Straumann Group will publish its 2024 half-year results on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 , at approximately 7:00 a.m. CEST through the usual channels.

The live webcast is aimed at investors, analysts and journalists. The Group's top management will review the performance and answer questions. The presentation and Q&A session will be held in English.

The webcast can be accessed via and a recording will be available afterwards.

If you intend to ask a question during the Q&A, we kindly ask you to pre-register for the conference call through this link . We also recommend that you download the presentation file in advance using the direct link in the media release on before joining the conference call.

