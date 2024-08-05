(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India

All things and beauty remain at the top of the shopping wishlist Nostalgic products make a comeback while classic remains a staple

In the run up to this year's festive season, Flipkart presents its H1 edition (January to June 2024) of the much-awaited '#FlipTrends' Report, which presents an interesting analysis of the shopping habits of 500 million+ registered Flipkart users.



Flipkart Unveils #FlipTrends 2024: What have millions of Indians been shopping for





You can watch the #FlipTrends 2024 video here:







FlipTrends 2024: An Overview of Online Shopping Behaviours on Flipkart





FlipTrends 2024 Findings:

India Ka Lifestyle and Fashion Destination - there's something for everyone!

'Vacation wear' was one of the most searched keywords in the first half of 2024, especially during summer. Women embraced feminine fluidity, defying singular trends by opting for whimsical bows, rosette tops, chic bandeau tops, dresses, comfortable mules, 80s inspired scrunchies, and a palette bursting with gelato pastels. Men opted for casual wear like round-neck t-shirts, open-knit and textured shirts, zipper polos, and parachute trousers. Other top choices included comfort clothing, resort wear such as printed co-ord sets and breezy summer shirts. Additionally, men's grooming products saw a significant increase compared to 2023.





Women's western wear and women's ethnic wear were top choices in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and New Delhi; while women's sarees were at the top of the fashion charts in cities like Agartala, Bhagalpur, Medinipur, Muzaffarpur and Puri.





Coming to traditions - there was also an unexpected demand for 'sindoor', almost 24% Y-O-Y growth in 2024 so far, compared to last year.





Nostalgic Flavours Fuel Modern Palates

While modern gastronomy and fusion foods are all the rage, who says that age-old flavors aren't that popular anymore? This year, Indians rediscovered their passion for classic recipes, stocking up on chutneys and achars. An almost 90% Y-O-Y growth has been clocked for 'Pickles & Chutneys' alone, compared to 2023.





Speaking about food, 'Food & Nutrition' was #2 on the shopping list of customers in cities such as

Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dehradun, Gorakhpur and Guwahati in 2024 so far.





How has India been beating the heat?

In the midst of sweltering temperatures, consumers are prioritizing freshness and comfort. Fans have surged in demand by 53% on Flipkart from last year, reflecting the quest for cooling solutions. Sunscreen purchases have also increased by 40%, clearly reflecting how people are prioritizing sun protection. Air coolers, another key essential for beating the heat, have witnessed a significant 64% increase in demand compared to the previous year. Cities like Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Gorakhpur, Hyderabad, Kolkata and New Delhi have shown a higher demand for personal care essentials such as hair oil, face wash, shampoo, and deodorants, emphasizing consumer focus on staying cool and refreshed.





Monsoon musings

In preparation for this year's monsoon season, shoppers stocked up on essentials like umbrellas, raincoats, and mosquito vaporizers. While beauty and skincare remain top priorities for Flipkart customers throughout the year, makeup kits and fragrances observed a surge in popularity, in the run-up to monsoon.





Smartwatches continue to top the wearables charts

FlipTrends showcases a thriving consumer fascination across India with cutting-edge tech innovations. From the fitness enthusiast, and fashion lover to the on-the-go professional who wants to be

always connected, the smartwatch remains a coveted accessory, leading the wearable tech trends in 2024. Other popular choices were Smart Bands and TWS Earphones which saw a notable surge in demand.





Shoppers from emerging cities lead the way for 'safe gadget shopping'

In emerging Tier 3+ markets, where 72% of consumers opt for mobile protection, safeguarding mobile devices is not just a choice - it is a strategic necessity driven by the high stakes of device investment, critical data security and the quest to enhance both longevity and resale value. Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Guwahati emerged as top Tier 2 cities and showcased a noticeable preference for such items. Meanwhile, in Tier 3+ cities Agartala, Medinipur, and Muzaffarpur shoppers primarily opted for sturdy handsets and plain mobile protection cases.





Topical Shopping driven by Sports Fever and Festival Frenzy

Sports holds a special place in many Indians' hearts, as seen through their shopping habits on Flipkart in the run up to and during popular sporting events. Searches spiked for items like tennis kits, while sports merchandise and men's tracksuits were top choices as fans nationwide rallied behind supporting their favorite players.





Another aspect that led to spikes in demand are festivals. Traditional wear and puja essentials witnessed strong demand during festivals like Navratri, Ugadi and Eid al-Fitr. Specifically, products such as sindoor, havan chowki and diyas saw a surge in demand during the festive season of Navratri.





Speaking about the H1 2024 FlipTrends report,

Ravi Vijayaraghavan, Senior Vice President - Analytics and Data Science at Flipkart,

said ,

“Consumers today are more discerning and mindful of their choices, gravitating towards seasonal and personalized preferences. At Flipkart, we are delighted to present our FlipTrends H1 2024 report which not only reflects interesting shopping trends but also showcases growth opportunities for e-commerce at large. Our commitment to customer-centricity remains unwavering as we strive to anticipate and fulfill the evolving demands of our diverse customer base. As we move into the festive spirit of things, our focus remains on fostering trust, convenience, and affordability, ensuring that Flipkart remains the ultimate destination for customers evolving shopping needs."





#FlipTrends findings continue to showcase how millions of shoppers from both Metros and Tier 3+ regions continue to choose Flipkart as their preferred shopping destination.





