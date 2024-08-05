Volkswagen Orders 'More Than 700' Industrial Robots From Kuka Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Volkswagen orders 'more than 700' industrial robots from Kuka

Kuka , the industrial robotics and automation specialist, and Volkswagen, one of Germany's largest automotive groups, have signed a framework agreement for the delivery of more than 700 robots this year and over the next two years.

The robot models, including the Kuka bestseller KR Quantec, will be installed at Volkswagen Navarra in Pamplona, Northern Spain. There they will be used in body-in-white production. Volkswagen is investing further in European automobile production.

Kuka and Volkswagen have maintained a successful partnership in Pamplona for almost 30 years. Kuka has been able to impress Volkswagen with many years of trusting cooperation, excellent service, and a low total cost of ownership for its robot models.

Peter Mohnen, CEO of Kuka, says:“Kuka has been a strong and global partner to the automotive industry for decades. We are pleased to continue our trusting cooperation with Volkswagen.”