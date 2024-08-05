Global Consensus On Energy Transition Is High, Making T Equitable Is The Challenge
The latest Peoples' Climate Vote by the United Nations has revealed that
most countries support
transitioning to clean energy as quickly as possible. Titled“Accelerating an Equitable Transition: A Data-Driven Approach,” the report found that a whopping
85%
of countries are interested in a fast transition to renewables, indicating that the green-energy transition is a major priority for a majority of the world.
Unfortunately, making this transition equitable will most likely be a massive challenge. Developing and emerging countries received less than 15% of the $1.8 trillion that was invested into developing green-energy infrastructure last year, putting them at a significant disadvantage compared to the developed...
