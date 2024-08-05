Techmediabreaks Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) Subsidiary Announced As Title Sponsor Of Maltese FA Trophy

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Matrix (NASDAQ: GMGI) , an international developer, licensor and global operator of gaming and eCommerce platforms, systems and gaming content, announced that its subsidiary, Meridianbet, has become the title sponsor of the FA Trophy, the Maltese FA Cup. Meridianbet is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group that operates in 18 jurisdictions worldwide.

According to the announcement, the three-year sponsorship“reflects Meridianbet's mission to support local clubs and strengthen the community in Malta, fostering national pride and unity” and also shows the company's commitment to support the sports culture in Malta.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Malta Football Association as the title sponsor of the Maltese FA Cup,” said Meridian Gaming director Stefan Pavlovic in the press release.“With our 17-year presence in Malta, we have consistently strived to give back to the community. This sponsorship not only supports the growth of football at all levels but also reinforces our ongoing initiatives.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Golden Matrix Group Inc.

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an established business-to-business (“B2B”) and business-to-consumer (“B2C”) gaming technology company operating globally across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients. Its B2C division, RKings, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. The company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico. The company's sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current U.S. law. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GMGI are available in the company's newsroom at

