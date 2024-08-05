Biomednewsbreaks - Trxade Health Inc.'S (NASDAQ: MEDS) Subsidiary Expands Capabilities With Changes To Executive Leadership Team

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) TRxADE (NASDAQ: MEDS) , a exchange provider, and its wholly owned subsidiary Scienture, LLC, a New York based branded specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced changes to Scienture's executive leadership team. According to the announcement, Narasimhan Mani, Ph.D., MBA, an experienced healthcare professional and a proven health leader with over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, has been appointed Scienture's President. Additionally, Shankar Hariharan, Ph.D., the current President and CEO, will be CEO of Scienture, while Rahul Surana, Ph.D., MBA has been promoted to Executive VP and Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) of Scienture.

“I am pleased to welcome Narasimhan Mani as President to our executive leadership team,” said Hariharan.“He brings significant experience in the core functionalities of Finance, Business, Strategy and Commercial Operations across Sales & Marketing, Market Access, Distribution and P&L Management. This will be an important expansion of capabilities at Scienture as the company moves into its next phase of value-added growth with upcoming launches of its specialty portfolio.”

About TRxADE Health Inc.

TRxADE Health is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving a total of 14,500+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and, under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient-centric telehealth services. For more information on TRxADE Health, visit the company's website at .

