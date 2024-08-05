Tinygemsbreaks ECGI Holdings Inc. (ECGI) Looking At Luxury Equestrian Market To Build Market Share

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) ECGI Holdings (OTC: ECGI) , a diversified holding company focusing on viticulture, luxury and equestrian markets, is eyeing segments of the luxury goods as an opportunity to generate significant annual revenues. According to a recent article, ECGI believes the luxury apparel and accessories segments, which excludes broader categories such as watches, jewelry and beauty, make up about 50% of the luxury market in the United States and maybe even worldwide. The article notes that the luxury apparel and accessories segments are valued at approximately $37 billion in the U.S.; that could translate to revenues of between $370 million and $1.85 billion for companies that are able to claim a market share of 1–5%.“The luxury equestrian market offers a path to the much greater overall luxury and overall equestrian markets, where significant revenues are available without having to become a major player as would be the case in a smaller market,” the article stated.

ECGI is a diversified holding company with a distinctive portfolio encompassing viticulture and luxury fashion. The company owns and manages a five-acre vineyard in

Lake County, California, specializing in cultivating Petite Sirah, known for its bold and rich character and aligning with the growing demand for unique and high-quality wine experiences. In the fashion sector, ECGI has strategically invested in Pacific Saddlery, a premier manufacturer and retailer of luxury equestrian tack, apparel and accessories. This unique blend of wine and fashion investments reflects ECGI's commitment to delivering sophistication and innovation across diverse markets, positioning the company as a distinctive player in the intersection of technology, viticulture and luxury lifestyle. For more information about the company, please visit

