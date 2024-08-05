Esgbreaks Energy And Water Development Corp. (EAWD) Offers Solution To Water Scarcity Amid Climate Change

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Energy and Water Development (OTCQB: EAWD) , a green-tech engineering solutions company focused on delivering water and to extreme environments, offers some independence from groundwater and other traditional sources for fresh water. That independence can make a difference within a framework created by existing issues associated with climate change and its impact on water access. A recent article notes that the company, which has experience in building water and energy systems out of already existing and proven technologies, is aware of the challenge of climate change and is looking to address it.

Through its innovative, off-grid solution that utilizes solar power and other available energy sources to pull water directly from the atmosphere, the company is making clean water accessible, especially to endangered populations.“We know that water scarcity is a critical and growing issue that does not discriminate,” said Energy and Water Development CEO Irma Velazquez in the article.“Everyone, anywhere, is entitled to clean, abundant drinking water and our improved off-grid atmosphere water generation systems can help communities provide an unlimited source of fresh water without drawing any power from the grid, even in the most severely drought-stricken areas.”

About Energy and Water Development Corp.

Energy and Water Development stands at the forefront of global innovation, pioneering engineered solutions rooted in its patented configurations. Through groundbreaking technologies such as its self-sufficient energy supply Atmosphere Water Generation system and Off-grid EV Charging stations, EAWD addresses the critical issues of water scarcity and energy challenges. By leveraging proven methodologies, the company delivers tailored solutions for sustainable potable water and off-grid energy supply. With a holistic approach covering design, construction and maintenance, EAWD serves a diverse array of clients, spanning private-sector enterprises, government entities and NGOs. The company's established presence in the United States, Germany and Mexico underscores its global reach, while strategic expansions in Latin America further solidify its position as an industry leader. For more information about the company, please visit

